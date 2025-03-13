Sonny Walker and Joshua Barry Board ‘Legends’ Series For Netflix

First announced last year, the new British crime series Legends is getting underway with production this month, and we’ve just learned of the first two names attached to the show.

Coming from Neil Forsyth’s banner Tannadice Pictures, the new series is being directed by Brady Hood, with the plot revolving around customs agents going undercover to infiltrate Britain’s most dangerous drug gangs. The series is based on a real-life criminal investigation based on extensive research and interviews with those involved in the top-secret operation. The series is set to film for 17 weeks beginning on March 24th, with filming taking place in both the UK and Morocco.

Sonny Walker is an up-and-coming actor who has appeared in several projects in recent years and has plenty more in the pipeline. His career began playing roles on The Responder and Doctor Who for the BBC. He will soon be seen in The Gathering for Channel 4 and the 2025 movie Amazing Grace from director Ruth Carney.

Walker’s casting comes after the actor was recently nominated for an award at the prestigious Royal Television Society for his performance on Channel 4’s The Gathering, which is yet to be released. As per Liverpool World, the “Kensington-born star has been nominated for Best Supporting Male Actor for his performance and is up against Danny Dyer (Rivals) and McKinley Belcher III (Eric).

Joshua Barry will have his breakout role on Netflix later in 2025 with the release of Steve, a movie in which he’ll star opposite Cillian Murphy, Jay Lycurgo, Marcus Garvey, Youssef Kerkour, Douggie McMeekin, and Charles Beaven. In that film, Barry will play Ash, one of the school kids in the adaptation of the Max Porter novel Shy. In Legends, Barry will play the role of Tommy.

Netflix declined to comment publicly on the castings. Curtis Brown reps Walker, and Barry is repped by Insight Management & Production.

We’ll have more on Legends as soon as we get it. The series is not expected to land on our screens until at least 2026. Keep our main preview for the show bookmarked for the latest.