6 Netflix Originals Leaving Netflix in April 2025

With April just around the corner, we’re going to look at some of the already confirmed and other Netflix Original titles scheduled to depart throughout the month. In most cases, these are global departures unless stated otherwise.

While this list pertains to just the Netflix Originals leaving Netflix, we should also note that we’re tracking all the licensed titles leaving Netflix in the US and Netflix in the UK for the month of April 2025 in the links provided.

You may be wondering why Netflix Originals are even leaving Netflix. Well, Netflix Originals aren’t all the same, and in the case of many titles (particularly some of the international titles), they’re only licensed to Netflix, albeit exclusively, for a limited period. These periods can range anywhere from a few years to sometimes decades. Then, you have other Netflix Originals that will never leave the service.

Before we dig in, we’ve got a late addition to our March removals list, in addition to the six Originals we’ve already reported on leaving. We’re referring to Annihilation, the 2018 Alex Garland horror sci-fi movie that Netflix picked up the exclusive international rights to from March 2018 through to March 12th, 2025.

Note: In the case of all the titles below, if you want to watch them, you’ll need to do so a day ahead of their removal. So, if a title is leaving on April 3rd, you need to watch on the 2nd.

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (2020)

Netflix Removal Date: April 1st

Netflix’s sports catalog has ballooned in recent years, thanks to an explosion of investment in creating sports-related programming. Back in 2021, Netflix’s sports docs were still relatively small, but a notable one launched in January 2021: Tony Parker: The Final Shot. Directed by the French documentary filmmaker Florent Bodin (who also produced GIMS for Netflix), the doc took a deep dive into the life of the French-American basketball player, best known for his run of four NBA championship wins in the 2000s and 2010s.

According to the director, “Tony was interested in documenting the end of his career. We started talking with him and his agent back in 2018. We decided to start filming because we thought it might be his last days as a pro baller.”

Captain Nova (2021)

Netflix Removal Date: April 1st

Before the days of Netflix, a movie like Captain Nova might have never crossed your radar. While not every international film is a standout—and this one certainly had its fair share of flaws—Captain Nova had some great ideas, even if it often lacked proper conviction. The teen sci-fi movie found its way onto Netflix internationally on April 1st, 2022 and now, only three years later, the rights to the film are now up.

Directed by Maurice Trouwborst and starring the young cast of Kika van de Vijver and Marouane Meftah, the Dutch drama follows a fighter pilot who transforms back into her younger self while time-traveling to stop a global disaster.

We enjoyed this movie so much that we just featured it in a list of the best sci-fi space movies and series on Netflix as of 2025. Watch while you can!

Orbiter 9 (2017)

Netflix Removal Date: April 6th

Another sci-fi movie set to depart in April is Orbiter 9, which hails from Spain. The thriller, directed by Hatem Khraiche, is a slow-burn that has you following a young 20-year-old girl who has been left abandoned on a space shift following her parents’ deaths. She comes across the first ever other human other than her parents, but he’s not quite who he says he is.

It’s a terrific hidden Spanish gem in the Netflix library, but it’s leaving seven years after it was initially added to Netflix in April 2018.

LA Originals (2020)

Netflix Removal Date: April 10th

On the documentary front, a very well-produced documentary on some of the biggest rap and hip-hop stars of the last few decades will be departing after five years. The hour-and-a-half-long doc follows photographer and artist Estevan Oriol Mister Cartoon, looking into their Chicano roots and how that influences art and music. Big names featured include Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Jay-Z, and Eminem.

Pickpockets (2017)

Netflix Removal Date: April 12th

For our next removal, we move to Colombia for an indie film that Netflix first dropped in April 2018 despite initially being released in 2016. We’re referring to Pickpockets, a movie with rave reviews from director Peter Webber, best known for the Oscar-nominated Girl with a Pearl Earring. The plot revolves around several teen thieves learning what it takes to be successful pickpockets on the streets of Bogotá from a master in the art of trickery and deception. The movie has a similar aesthetic to Netflix’s canceled show The Get Down and is a joy to watch from start to finish.

Monzón: A Knockout Blow (Season 1 – 2018)

Netflix Removal Date: April 17th

The only other Netflix Original we have to leave in April 2025 at the moment is the Argentinian drama series that tells the true story of the boxing champion who became enthralled in a police investigation following the death of his wife. The series consists of 13 episodes and was generally well received.

Lots more removals from the Netflix Original library are scheduled throughout the year. We’ve covered the up to 90 departures that could occur throughout the year separately. In a few cases already, Netflix has relicensed titles after a brief renewal, with the Danish series Rita being the most notable. You can find an exhaustive list of all removed Netflix Originals over the years here.