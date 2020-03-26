‘Space Force’ Season 1 Coming to Netflix in May 2020

Space Force is the new Netflix Original comedy that’s been curated to specifically try to recreate the success of The Office from NBC. Here’s what we know so far about season 1 of Space Force including the potential May 2020 release date and what else we know about the series.

In desperate need of its own big sitcom, Netflix is arguably current reliant on third-party titles like The Office and Friends (which has now departed) and buying up licenses to titles like Seinfeld (coming to Netflix globally in 2021) and Community (coming to Netflix on April 1st, 2020).

Space Force is Netflix’s big attempt at recreating the magic of The Office with both Steve Carrell and Greg Daniels involved. Here’s what we know so far.

What’s Space Force on Netflix about?

Netflix first announced that Space Force was a thing back in January 2019 where it takes you through the main premise of the series.

“On June 18, 2019 the Federal Government announced the creation of a 6th major division of the United States Armed Forces. The goal of the new branch is “to defend satallites from attack” and “perform other space-related tasks” or something. This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.”

Note: the original teaser for Space Force has since been removed from YouTube but is available in the Tweet embedded below.

Sticking to a familiar format to The Office, it’s said Space Force is going to be filmed as a workplace sitcom although we’re not sure if there’ll be interview segments as made famous by The Office.

The series is taking jibes at President Donald Trump who announced the space force but was not very specific with his exact plans.

.@SteveCarell will star in a new workplace comedy series he co-created with #TheOffice’s Greg Daniels about the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services: the Space Force! pic.twitter.com/6GEFNgP18w — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 16, 2019

In January 2020 (partly to mock the newly announced US space force uniform) Netflix’s account for Space Force revealed the uniform for those on the show.

Here's what we're using. They'll never see us coming! pic.twitter.com/w4UZI4Zy1D — Space Force (@realspaceforce) January 18, 2020

Who’s involved in Netflix’s Space Force?

As the above suggests, the creators of The Office is involved with the project. That includes Greg Daniels who served as executive producer on the show and the key person behind adapting the UK version of The Office for American audiences.

Steve Carrell is the only announced cast member thus far with THR reporting his salary is expected to be $1 million an episode.

In July, it was reported that Katheleen Felix Hager (Veep) was working on the show. She teased as early as June by Tweeting to Nasa asking for some tips. Notably, too, she’ll be involved in the other project with Greg Daniels headed to Amazon named Upload. We’ll keep an eye on that production as the two will likely be closely linked in terms of personnel.

I follow @NASA now, and I have lots of questions. Anyone there available for a q and a? Many thanks from a curious costume designer. — Kathleen Felix Hager (@kathleenhager) June 22, 2019

In September 2019, Deadline broke the news on who is going to be starring in Space Force.

Among the announced new cast members are the following:

John Malkovich who recently appeared in Birdbox on Netflix and is set to appear in The New Pope. Will play the role of Dr. Adrian Mallory, head science advisor.

who recently appeared in Birdbox on Netflix and is set to appear in The New Pope. Will play the role of Dr. Adrian Mallory, head science advisor. Ben Schwartz who is mostly known for his role on Parks and Recreation. Will play F. Tony Scarapidccui – media consultant

who is mostly known for his role on Parks and Recreation. Will play F. Tony Scarapidccui – media consultant Dana Silvers is known for Bookmaster and MA. Will play Erin Naird, a student who transferred to remote military base.

is known for Bookmaster and MA. Will play Erin Naird, a student who transferred to remote military base. Tawny Newsome featured in Brockmire. Will play Angela Ali – a helicopter pilot.

featured in Brockmire. Will play Angela Ali – a helicopter pilot. Jimmy O.Yan will recur and has been featured in Silicon Valley.

will recur and has been featured in Silicon Valley. Alex Sparrow will also recur and has featured in The Vatican Tapes

In October 2019, three more cast members were announced by Deadline. These include Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, and Jessica St. Clair.

Three more cast members have joined Netflix's #SpaceForce including Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard and Jessica St. Clair. pic.twitter.com/m53P3GUFQA — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 23, 2019

Noah Emmerich will play Kick Gabaston, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force

will play Kick Gabaston, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force Fred Willard will play Fred Naird will play Steve Carrell’s character’s father

will play Fred Naird will play Steve Carrell’s character’s father Jessica St. Clair will play Kelly King a civilian contractor.

In January 2020, it was announced that Mark Steger who is mostly known for his roles playing villains such as the Demogorgon on Stranger Things, Hoboman on the Netflix movie Velvet Buzzsaw and appeared in Paranormal Activity. Mark Steger will be playing the role of “Strange Alien”.

Mark Steger who played the demogorgon in Stranger Things is attached to Steve Carell's upcoming comedy Space Force on Netflix as a "Strange alien". pic.twitter.com/Zyx62EzaSE — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) January 22, 2020

How many episodes will Space Force season 1 have?

10 episodes will make up Space Force season 1.

When will Space Force season 1 be on Netflix?

Thanks to a recent podcast involving Ben Schwartz, we now know that season 1 of Space Force is set to release on Netflix globally on May 31st, 2020. The podcast is called You Made It Weird and you can find a link to it here. The mention of Space Force took place just after the two-hour mark.

That’s not been officially confirmed by Netflix as of yet but for now, all eyes are on May 2020

Other Space Force News

Filming officially started on October 1st as announced with the first onset picture with Steve Carrell.

In space no one can hear you scream … but this show takes place on earth sooooo 🗣🗣🗣 STEVE CARELL HAS STARTED FILMING SPACE FORCE!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/V7uqeZmjrS — Netflix US (@netflix) October 1, 2019

In November 2019, writer Yael Green was attached to the project who has previously written an episode of Angie Tribeca. He’s set to have written episode 7.

On January 10th 2020, Diana Silvers posted on her Instagram Story that filming had officially wrapped for the series first season.

This is further corroborated by the fact Mike Rylander played a DJ set for the wrap party that looks like it took place on the Space Shuttle Pavillion which is stationed on the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.

hello, my name is Johnny America and I am here to DJ the wrap party for the new @netflix space force show 🇺🇸🚀🛸🌌 pic.twitter.com/ygUoqbompL — Mike Rylander (@MikeRylander) January 12, 2020

It’s worth noting that all the names involved in the Netflix project also have projects with other streaming providers too.

Greg Daniels is currently working on a series for Amazon Prime called Upload.

Steve Carrell is working and starring in a sitcom drama for Apple TV+ called The Morning Show that premiered as part of the launch lineup for the streaming service and has been commissioned for a second season.

Finally, we’ll leave you with a small taster given that Steve Carrell recently played the role of a NASA astronaut on an SNL episode.