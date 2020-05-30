New Indian Movies & TV Series on Netflix: May 2020

The May flowers are in bloom, but things look grisly on Netflix, with new Indian movies and shows about serial killers, psychopaths, and a zombie army for your springtime viewing pleasure. Here are all of the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in May 2020.

Those marked with an N are Netflix Originals

New Indian Movies on Netflix: May 2020

R.K.Nagar (2019)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 132 Minutes

Director: Saravana Rajan

Cast: Vaibhav Reddy, Sana Althaf, Sampath Raj

Genre: Political Satire | Added to Netflix: April 29

Murder! Dancing! Sex! Vaibhav Reddy running with a crowbar! This satire of political events in Tamil Nadu released straight to Netflix after its planned theatrical release was postponed, so as not to influence the outcome of local elections.

Mrs. Serial Killer (2020) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 107 Minutes

Director: Shirish Kunder

Cast: Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina

Genre: Crime Thriller | Added to Netflix: May 1

When a woman’s husband is wrongly jailed for a string of murders, she sets out to free him and make sure the real killer is brought to justice — even if it means resorting to murder herself. The dark title role is a departure for Jacqueline Fernandez, who’s found most of her success in action films and comedies to this point in her career. Casting renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee as her husband makes for an intriguing pairing.

Psycho (2020)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 143 Minutes

Director: Mysskin

Cast: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menon

Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: May 1

When the woman Gautham loves is kidnapped by a serial killer, he aims to do what the police have been unable to: find the psycho and rescue his beloved Dagini. Gautham’s blindness makes him vulnerable, but it also leads him to important clues that the cops ignored. Will he be able to find Dagini before the psycho kills again?

Har Kisse Ke Hisse: Kaamyaab (2020)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 104 Minutes

Director: Hardik Mehta

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Sarika Singh

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: May 2

Har Kisse Ke Hisse: Kaamyaab‘s star, Sanjay Mishra, has almost 200 credits to his name, many of them playing hilarious comic sidekicks. This time Mishra takes the spotlight, playing a supporting actor who comes out of retirement (while wearing an amazing wig) in order to film his 500th movie. Kaamyaab is writer-director Hardik Mehta’s first feature-length film.

One Day: Justice Delivered (2019)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 120 Minutes

Director: Ashok Nanda

Cast: Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra

Genre: Crime Thriller | Added to Netflix: May 3

One Day: Justice Delivered is a Hindi thriller that critiques the Indian criminal justice system’s ability to actually deliver justice. A police officer and a ruthless Crime Branch inspector investigate the disappearances of several high-profile individuals, all of whom have connections to a retired judge.

Malang (2020)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 151 Minutes

Director: Mohit Suri

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani

Genre: Romantic Thriller | Added to Netflix: May 14

What begins as a hookup between two beautiful people in the party paradise of Goa turns into a gruesome string of murders in Malang, the latest sexy thriller from director Mohit Suri. He relies on Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu as a pair of messed up cops and Aditya Roy Kapur as a vengeful beefcake to make good on the tagline’s promise to “Unleash the Madness.”

What Are the Odds? (2019)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 92 Minutes

Director: Megha Ramaswamy

Cast: Abhay Deol, Yashaswini Dayama, Karanvir Malhotra

Genre: Comedy-Drama | Added to Netflix: May 20

Actor Abhay Deol produces and features in What Are the Odds?, which first showed at the 2019 Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. The goofy coming-of-age story follows a pair of high school students who strike up an unlikely friendship while cutting school.

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room (2020) N

Language: English

Runtime: 67 Minutes

Director: Angshuman Ghosh

Cast: Kenny Sebastian

Genre: Stand-up Comedy | Added to Netflix: May 29

Bangalore’s own Kenny Sebastian makes his Netflix debut with his Original stand-up comedy special The Most Interesting Person in the Room, complete with musical instruments. The props help him illustrate his thoughts on the fading notes of a harmonium as a metaphor for life and challenge his former school teacher’s belief that guitars are directly responsible for all teenage pregnancies.

New Indian TV Series on Netflix: May 2020

Betaal (2020) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 4

Cast: Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai

Genre: Horror

Added to Netflix: May 24

A military unit is sent to a remote village to suppress local resistance to the construction of a highway. But angry villagers are nothing compared to an army of undead British soldiers awakened when the builders trigger an ancient curse. Betaal is the second Netflix Original Hindi horror series from director Patrick Graham and Blumhouse Productions, after Ghoul in 2018.

