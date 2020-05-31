‘Space Force’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

Greg Daniels’s long-awaited reunion with Steve Carrell is here with season 1 of Space Force now on Netflix. After 10 episodes, the future of the series is up in the air as we await to hear whether season 2 is cleared for launch. What can we expect from season 2 and when could it be on Netflix? Let’s take a look at everything we know.

Season 1 released on Netflix on May 28th, 2020, and coincided (roughly) with the SpaceX/NASA launch happening over the same weekend.

The series featured a huge array of stars including Steve Carrell (who worked with Greg Daniels on The Office), Ben Schwartz, John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Diana Silvers and Jimmy O. Yang. Not only did it feature a huge lineup of stars, it featured a rocking soundtrack too.

Now let’s take a look into the prospects of a second season.

Has Space Force been renewed for season 2 at Netflix?

Official renewal status: not yet renewed (Last updated: 05/31/2020)

No official renewal but that’s rare for fledgling series. We should hear over the summer as to whether Space Force is going to get another voyage.

Early indications are viewers did enjoy the series more than critics who universally panned the series calling it a “misfire”.

However, audiences have defied the warnings of critics with much more favorable scores. On RottenTomatoes (as of May 31st) the audience score is 74% as opposed to the critics score of 39%. Metacritic scores the series at a 47 whereas IMDb users have the series pegged at 6.9.

Speaking to DigitalSpy, Greg Daniels has addressed whether the series has been renewed yet saying:

“Technically, it’s a wait and see. We have some writers already plotting out what we’re going to do just so that we don’t waste any time. But we haven’t got a pickup quite yet.”

Two days after the series released, it’s launched straight to the top of the Netflix charts. It continues to rise in most countries and we’ll keep tracking it over on our what’s popular on Netflix area.

If Netflix chooses to release viewing stats for the series, we’d expect them around July 17th when the Q2 investor interview takes place.

We’ll update this a month from now to see how well the series has performed around the world via the Netflix top 10s.

When it comes to Netflix renewals, ultimately Netflix weighs up how many people start the series, how many go onto finish it and how well the series performs over time. It’s no doubt Space Force is going to be a big ratings pull initially but will people stick with it? That’s still to be seen.

What to expect from Space Force season 2

Space Force ended on quite the cliffhanger. Mark is headed back to the Space Force HQ after a dramatic escalation on the moon with the United States sabotaging the Chinese base and vice versa. They’re all now up there stranded and Mark is headed back to the save the day.

Of course, one of the major questions out of season 1 that never really got answered is why Maggie is in jail. There was a time jump in episode 1 and apart from various hints (including the fact she’s serving 40 years) we still don’t know what crime Maggie committed. She escaped (alongside her prison guard girlfriend) to help Erin out.

Beyond that, there’s no other major story arcs left hanging. We know that season 2 would likely continue exploring the fledgling relationship between Dr Chan and Angela.

What about spin-offs? Several times throughout the series, Mark sits round a table with the other leaders of the various forces? Could we perhaps have spin-off episodes or whole spin-off series? It’s doable.

It’s unclear this early on who would return however, it’s with great sadness that Mark Naird’s father in the series will not be returning given the sad passing of Fred Willard shortly before season 1 released.

When will Season 2 of Space Force release on Netflix?

The first series actually had a quick turnaround given its January 2019 announcement. It filmed between September 2019 and January 2020 before releasing in May 2020.

Assuming the COVID-19 production stall comes to an end over the summer, we could see season 2 go into production by the end of 2020. That’d mean we’d see Space Force season 2 roughly the same time in 2021.

Do you want to see Space Force return for season 2 at Netflix? Let us know down in the comments down below.