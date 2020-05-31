‘Space Force’ Season 1 Netflix Soundtrack: Every Song Featured

Although Space Force didn’t launch to widescale critical acclaim, it did launch with a fantastic soundtrack. Below, we’ve put together the complete list of every song featured throughout the first 10 episodes of the new Netflix comedy series.

The new comedy series from Greg Daniels is now out in the wild with Steve Carrell fronting up the cast. 10 episodes dropped onto Netflix on May 28th, 2020.

The series does feature its own original soundtrack too provided by the talents of Carter Burwell. It’s traditional military band music often with trumpets. Carter has recently worked on The Morning Show alongside Steve Carrell but also scored movies such as Carol, Fargo, Twilight and Hail, Ceasar!

Full Track Listing for Space Force Season 1

Trailer Song

In the first trailer for Space Force (and repeated in episode 1, see below) we got one of the songs many can’t get out of their head from the series. The song comes from The Beach Boys and I hope I’m not the only one who hears “We gonna go to the moon” when listening in the context of Space Force.

Kokomo – The Beach Boys

Episode 1 – THE LAUNCH

Spaceman – Harry Nilsson

I Don’t Know, But I’ve Been Told – Full Metal Jacket Chant

Kokomo – The Beach Boys

Episode 2 – SAVE EPSILON 6!

Fortunate Son – Creedence Clearwater Revival

Episode 3 – MARK AND MALLORY GO TO WASHINGTON

I Can’t Wait (Powermix) – Nu Shooz

Episode 4 – LUNAR HABITAT

Brake Lights – Raphael Lake, Aaron Levy & Wesley Smith

Bread And Butter – The Newbeats

Episode 5 – SPACE FLAG

Big Girls Don’t Cry – Fergie

Midnight Special – Creedence Clearwater Revival

Episode 6 – THE SPY

What A Wonderful World – Louis Armstrong

Episode 7 – EDISON JAYMES

No songs featured

Episode 8 – CONJUGAL VISIT

Her – Block B

Elvis – AOA

Daydream Believer – The Monkees

Episode 9 – IT’S GOOD TO BE BACK ON THE MOON

Fly Me to the Moon (In Other Words) – Frank Sinatra & Count Basie

Episode 10 – PROPORTIONATE RESPONSE

Spaceman – Harry Nilsson

Spotify Playlist

Needing to take the Space Force soundtrack with you on the go? We’ve found the list of songs above in a Spotify Playlist.

With kind thanks to What-Song for providing some of the tracklistings.