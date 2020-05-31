‘Space Force’ Season 1 Netflix Soundtrack: Every Song Featured

Although Space Force didn’t launch to widescale critical acclaim, it did launch with a fantastic soundtrack. Below, we’ve put together the complete list of every song featured throughout the first 10 episodes of the new Netflix comedy series.
The new comedy series from Greg Daniels is now out in the wild with Steve Carrell fronting up the cast. 10 episodes dropped onto Netflix on May 28th, 2020.
The series does feature its own original soundtrack too provided by the talents of Carter Burwell. It’s traditional military band music often with trumpets. Carter has recently worked on The Morning Show alongside Steve Carrell but also scored movies such as Carol, Fargo, Twilight and Hail, Ceasar!
Full Track Listing for Space Force Season 1
Trailer Song
In the first trailer for Space Force (and repeated in episode 1, see below) we got one of the songs many can’t get out of their head from the series. The song comes from The Beach Boys and I hope I’m not the only one who hears “We gonna go to the moon” when listening in the context of Space Force.
- Kokomo – The Beach Boys
Episode 1 – THE LAUNCH
- Spaceman – Harry Nilsson
- I Don’t Know, But I’ve Been Told – Full Metal Jacket Chant
- Kokomo – The Beach Boys
Episode 2 – SAVE EPSILON 6!
- Fortunate Son – Creedence Clearwater Revival
Episode 3 – MARK AND MALLORY GO TO WASHINGTON
- I Can’t Wait (Powermix) – Nu Shooz
Episode 4 – LUNAR HABITAT
- Brake Lights – Raphael Lake, Aaron Levy & Wesley Smith
- Bread And Butter – The Newbeats
Episode 5 – SPACE FLAG
- Big Girls Don’t Cry – Fergie
- Midnight Special – Creedence Clearwater Revival
Episode 6 – THE SPY
- What A Wonderful World – Louis Armstrong
Episode 7 – EDISON JAYMES
No songs featured
Episode 8 – CONJUGAL VISIT
- Her – Block B
- Elvis – AOA
- Daydream Believer – The Monkees
Episode 9 – IT’S GOOD TO BE BACK ON THE MOON
- Fly Me to the Moon (In Other Words) – Frank Sinatra & Count Basie
Episode 10 – PROPORTIONATE RESPONSE
- Spaceman – Harry Nilsson
Spotify Playlist
Needing to take the Space Force soundtrack with you on the go? We’ve found the list of songs above in a Spotify Playlist.
With kind thanks to What-Song for providing some of the tracklistings.