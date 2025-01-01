‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Eyes June 2025 Netflix Release

Do we have a release date window for Squid Game’s third and final season? It looks like it. We’ve known the final batch of episodes will be coming out in the Summer of 2025, but we’ve now got some more indications that season 3 will be hitting our screens in June.

It’s been a busy couple of days for Squid Game news! Yesterday, Netflix released the first batch of viewing numbers for season 2, and they were big numbers. Thanks to one of the biggest marketing pushes in Netflix history, aided by a preferential Christmas release and exploding social media stats, the series made history, debuting with 68 million views, allowing it to break into the all-time watched Non-English TV list.

That news came alongside a new special poster for season 3 teasing the return of Young-Hee and the introduction of Chul-Su.

Until now, Netflix has only teased a 2025 release, although creator Hwang Dong-hyuk did go one step further in an interview with Variety over the Christmas break.

“I believe we will be announcing the launch date for season 3 soon,” he told the outlet, adding, “I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year.”

Read Next Most Watched Series & Movies on Netflix of All Time

Since seasons 2 and 3 were filmed back-to-back, it was inevitable that you wouldn’t be waiting quite as long for season 3.

If you’ve been reading What’s on Netflix for any length, you’ll know we’ve been saying that season 3 is aiming for a summer 2025 release for quite some time. Netflix declined to comment and has yet to confirm but that same source originally told us about the dual renewal, season 3 being the final season, and then told us just in recent days that the new season was aiming for a June 2025 release window.

Adding even more fuel to the fire is an accidentally released trailer on the Netflix Korea YouTube channel (not to be confused with Netflix K-Content), which uploaded a video with the description teasing that season 3 would be releasing on June 27th (a Friday). That video has been hastily removed and edited to remove that reference but not before many captured the description:

Of course, none of this is official until Netflix announces the release date itself but given the evidence building up, it seems safe to assume season 3 will, in fact, be dropping in June.

It’s also worth noting that the June 2025 release date was even hinted at in the first episode of season 2, Bread and Lottery.

You can see a calendar posted on the wall with every date X’d out until June 19th. That was when we were originally thinking the new season could be released. After all, June 19th lands on Thursday, a day Netflix usually drops its major TV series releases.

This isn’t the only Squid Game news circulating today, either. A report from the South Korean outlet OSEN overnight seemed to wildly claim that Leonardo DiCaprio would be starring in season 3. That news has spread to English-language outlets over the past 24 hours, including opportunistic social media pages that have used AI image generators to cash in on the rumors. One post on Netflix Updates has now had over 56,000 likes despite the fact that Netflix has categorically denied the rumors, calling them unfounded and false.

We suspect we’ll get even more Squid Game news in the coming weeks, so keep it locked here for the latest. Are you hyped for Squid Game season 3? Let us know in the comments.