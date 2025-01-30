‘The Old Guard 2’ Will Finally Release on Netflix in July 2025

Netflix’s The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron, premiered five years ago, during the early months of COVID. That feels like a lifetime ago, but after a long wait, the highly anticipated sequel is finally on the horizon. After numerous delays and reshoots, Netflix has finally pulled the trigger on a release date.

During its Next on Netflix event, the streamer revealed the release date for The Old Guard 2: July 2nd, 2025, almost exactly five years after the first film, which debuted on July 10th, 2020.

The troubled production actually wrapped up its first round of shoots all the way back in the summer of 2022. Theron told Variety that “post-production got shut down,” but unlike some other Netflix Original movies that this happened to and eventually were written off (see The Mothership), Netflix scheduled some more reshoots for late last year, and now the film is finally coming to our screens.

In recent weeks, the movie has been given a TV-MA rating, but there’s still much more to learn.

Adding to the excitement, Netflix has released a new featurette previewing what’s to come in the sequel. The footage showcases a variety of action scenes, including an extensive shoot on a helicopter promising an action-packed adventure in The Old Guard 2.

Video to come…

Who is the cast and crew of The Old Guard 2?

The Old Guard 2 stars Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngô, and Henry Golding, with Uma Thurman and Chiwetel Ejiofor joining the cast.

The sequel is directed by Veronica Mahoney, known for her work on Lovecraft Country, You, Grey’s Anatomy, and The Morning Show. The screenplay is once again written by Greg Rucka, the author of The Old Guard graphic novels, with Sarah L. Walker (The Twelve, The Secrets She Keeps) contributing as well.

The second movie adapts the comic book series’ second installment, “Force Multiplied.” Here’s the synopsis:

“Andromache of Scythia and her band of soldiers are back in this second story chronicling the battles and burdens of their dubious immortality. Nile’s addition to the team has given them new purpose and new direction, but when you’ve got 6,000 years of history at your back, the past is always ready to return—with a vengeance.”

Are you excited about The Old Guard 2? Let us know in the comments!