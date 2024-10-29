‘Starting 5’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix; Roster Includes Jaylen Brown and Kevin Durant

Netflix added to its growing library of sports documentary series Starting 5 on October 9th, 2024, and ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania was the first to report (with Netflix confirming shortly afterward) that the show has been given a season 2 order with a new roster of players to track.

In case you missed it, Starting 5 gave you unprecedented access to five of the NBA’s biggest players during the 2023-24 season, covering the lives of Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) on and off the court.

Following its debut, the first season of the show failed to enter the global top 10s (not entirely surprising given that the NBA isn’t a huge global sport) but did feature in the daily top 10s for 20 countries, including the United States, where the series resided for eight days before dropping out. According to FlixPatrol, one country the show did exceptionally well in is Lithuania, where it resided in the TV top 10s for 15 days before ducking out.

Let’s break down the roster for season 2:

Kevin Durant – Best known for his incredible scoring ability, two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, and being one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history.

– Best known for his incredible scoring ability, two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, and being one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history. James Harden – Best known for his elite scoring and playmaking, signature step-back three-pointer, and winning the MVP award in 2018.

– Best known for his elite scoring and playmaking, signature step-back three-pointer, and winning the MVP award in 2018. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Best known for his smooth and crafty scoring style, rapidly rising stardom, and being named to the All-NBA First Team in 2023.

– Best known for his smooth and crafty scoring style, rapidly rising stardom, and being named to the All-NBA First Team in 2023. Jaylen Brown – Best known for his two-way play as a strong defender and improving scorer, being a key part of the Celtics’ consistent playoff runs, and winning an NBA championship in 2024.

– Best known for his two-way play as a strong defender and improving scorer, being a key part of the Celtics’ consistent playoff runs, and winning an NBA championship in 2024. Tyrese Haliburton – Best known for his exceptional passing and playmaking, high basketball IQ, and emerging as a leader with the Indiana Pacers.

Kevin Durant and James Harden were teammates at the Oklahoma City Thunder between 2009 and 2012, and they later reunited at the Brooklyn Nets during the 2021-2022 season.

Are you looking forward to another season of Starting 5 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments. For every show returning for another season at Netflix, keep an eye on our complete Netflix renewals list.