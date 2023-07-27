‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 4: Netflix Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

We’ve now returned to Serenity for the third time, but will there be a fourth? A season 4 of Sweet Magnolias will be a must for fans of the show so below, we’ll take a look at how well it is performing, what Netflix has said about the future, and what we can expect from any additional outing. Let’s take a look.

Note: this is an ongoing preview for Sweet Magnolias season 4 and will be updated over time to reflect new statistics and news.

First debuting in May 2020, Sweet Magnolias has become one of Netflix’s most prized dramas compared to the likes of Virgin River. Based on Sherryl Woods’s book series, the show is developed by Sheryl J. Anderson and stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley.

The third season, consisting of another 10 episodes, dropped on Netflix globally on July 20th, 2023.

While prior seasons have been fan favorites, we should note that review scores on both IMDb and RottenTomatoes (S3 has a 48% rating) have been notably lower for the third season, with many complaining about the pace of the latest entry.

Has Netflix Renewed or Canceled Sweet Magnolias Season 4?

Official Renewal Status: Not Yet Renewed / Pending

Our Renewal Prediction: Too Early to Call

A week after the show’s fourth season dropped on Netflix, there’s been no decision on season 4 of Sweet Magnolias as of yet. This is to be somewhat as expected, and for the moment, it’s too early to call based on its stats as to whether we’re predicting a renewal or cancelation.

The WGA page for Sweet Magnolias indicates a season 4 may be in the works or is in some way in early development (before the strike, of course), but just because it’s listed here doesn’t mean it’s received an official greenlight.

As we’ve covered before, the requirements of getting a season renewal order at Netflix are a bit of a dark art, but there are a few sources we, the public, can look to as key success indicators. We’ll be looking at the show’s performance in a second.

Naturally, any decision on the show’s future is likely tied up with the two big Hollywood strikes (SAG-AFTRA and WGA both apply to Sweet Magnolias) and any renewal won’t come until after both have been resolved. Sheryl J Anderson recently posted photos of much of the writing team (and many other contributors to the show) on strike.

How Well is Sweet Magnolias Season 4 Performing?

Thanks to several sources, let’s dive into the available stats for Sweet Magnolias season 3, as this will undoubtedly play a big part in the decision.

Official Netflix Top 10s

Netflix itself is the best place to start. Every Tuesday evening, they release 40 viewership stats for their biggest titles.

In week once

Week # Season 2 Season 3 Week 1 43,000,000 39,500,000 Week 2 58,150,000 (+35%) TBD Week 3 29,760,000 (-49%) TBD Week 4 18,610,000 (-37%) TBD Week 5 11,780,000 (-37%) TBD

Turning the raw hourly numbers into CVE (Completed Viewing Equivalent), we can compare how well season 3 compares to season 2 plus other returning Netflix Originals.

In our top 10 report for July 26th, we note that in the first four days, the CVE was 4.6 million views vs. the 5.1 million season 2 got in a three-day window.

That 4.6 million puts it in the lower ends of recent season launches, such as the 19.2 million Ginny & Georgia got and the 8.5 million that Sex/Life S2 (which was canceled) got.

FlixPatrol Raw Top 10 Data

Looking at the raw daily top 10s, we can see where the show is performing best and how it tracks compared to other shows. Since its debut, the show has mostly been the #2 show in the world only behind Too Hot to Handle.

According to their heatmap, the show performs best in Northern America (Canada and the US), the Nordics, and Australia.

TelevisionStats.com for Sweet Magnolias

How about external demand?

TelevisionStats.com can help us there as they measure multiple platforms such as Reddit, IMDb, and more. Their data suggests that the show hasn’t managed to enter the top 10 since its launch peaking at the 14th most popular show based on their engagement scores.

Comparing against other shows released in 2023 thus far, we can see Sweet Magnolias lags behind megahits Ginny & Georgia and The Night Agent and is about half that of the recently released The Lincoln Lawyer.

What to Expect from Sweet Magnolias Season 4

Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias may not have ended with a major cliffhanger, but it left us with plenty of lingering questions heading into season 4.

One such question revolves around Erik and Helen’s potential reunion. Although Helen officially ended things with Ryan, the possibility of her rekindling a romance with Erik remains uncertain. Despite their evident fondness for each other, can their friendship, and perhaps even their relationship, be restored?

Other major questions heading into a possible fourth season include:

What’s the future for Peggy? Will she run and become mayor following Trent’s stepping down?

Will Ty and Annie finally get together after Annie’s long-running crush?

Will Isaac tell his big secret to Noreen of being Bill’s son?

Have we really seen the last of Kathy and Bill?

The show has mostly departed from the original source material with its own plotlines, but should the show continue, there are eleven book entries in total to take cues from.

Now it’s over to you. Do you want to see season 4 of Sweet Magnolias? Let us know in the comments down below.