‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 4 Sets Filming Start Date for January 2024

We’re one step closer to getting a new season of Sweet Magnolias on our screens with news today that filming on the fourth season of the series is set to begin in January 2024 and run through to the summer.

In case you missed it, Sweet Magnolias was given a fourth-season renewal on October 19th, following the third-season premiere in the summer on July 20th, 2023. Since that renewal, the writers on the show have been quietly working away.

The last update we had regarding any production was shortly after the renewal, where we got our first look at the crew behind the show on a Zoom call.

Now, courtesy of ProductionWeekly, we’ve got a filming window for season 4, and it looks like it’s a lot longer than normal. Just as a reminder, season 3 began filming in July 2022 before wrapping in October 2022, and season 2 filming took place between April and July 2022.

Season 4, according to the new listing, is set to begin filming in January 2024 and wrap up in July 2024. On the face of it, that’s quite a lot longer than previous production cycles. No episode count has been announced yet, but could we see an extended season like we got with Firefly Lane’s final season? We’ll have to wait and see.

No directors have yet been set for the new season, but the show will continue to be filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, and surrounding areas.

Sweet Magnolias isn’t the only drama series getting back into production for Netflix. Virgin River, Emily in Paris, and Ginny & Georgia are all scheduled to return to production in early 2024. It fits in with the priorities we’ve seen at Netflix following the ending of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. So far, we’ve seen Netflix prioritize returning shows first and foremost. The reason is undoubtedly because we’ve seen the longer a show takes to return to our screens, the less chance it has of carrying over its audience from prior seasons or growing new ones. We’ve also seen the prioritization of newer projects with shorter runways (i.e., it takes less time to film), with these projects primarily consisting of comedy series.

