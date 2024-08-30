‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 4 Episode Titles Revealed Ahead of Netflix Release

Filming on the newest season of Sweet Magnolias wrapped up over the summer, so we’re likely just months away from getting the next course. While news has been slow as of late, we’ve learned of nine new episode titles for the upcoming season that give us a few clues about what to expect.

These episode titles have a big caveat. As we’ve covered with the unveiling of episode titles for series like The Night Agent, Virgin River, and, most recently, Outer Banks season 4, we’re listing these titles alphabetically and not in the runtime order. That said, we know that episode 1 is titled The Other Side of the Veil, thanks to a photo posted by the team behind the show on Instagram.

So, what are the remaining titles for season 4?

Abundant Grace

Dance Your Sugarplum Off

Do Not be Afraid

Hide and Seek

How Great Thou Art

Practical Dreams

Ring That Bell

True North

Walls and Doors

Given how season 3 ended and these new episode titles, there are a few themes that we know the upcoming season will touch on. After Dana Sue and Ronnie renew their vows, their story will delve into the complexities of maintaining a solid bond. At the same time, Maddie and Cal’s decision to slow down will likely continue to be explored. Helen, meanwhile, has shifted her focus away from romance, embracing independence and her new role as a caretaker for CeCe.

Unresolved conflicts from season 3 promise to bring drama in the upcoming 10 episodes. Whether that’s from Kathy’s abrupt exit, Bill’s complicated relationships, or the mystery of Isaac’s parentage, they will all likely unfold further.

Showrunner Sheryl Anderson has previously said about season 4 that it’ll be “examining the twists and turns of romance, the complexity of friendship, the surprises that pop up in life, and how all these things make us more grateful for the people who love us, the people who fight for — and with — us, and the people who can make us laugh, whatever we’re going through.”

Elsewhere over the summer, JoAnna Garcia Swisher teased that season 4 is “insane,” adding, “This season isn’t without its inevitable swooping romance and beautiful moments and really tough, heartbreaking moments.”

Sadly, Sweet Magnolias season 4 has no release date or window set. That said, a 2024 release window is looking increasingly unlikely as Netflix unveils its slate for the final few months of the year. Still, we’ve seen a few other titles that were originally thought to be released in 2025 instead get dated for this year, so stay tuned.

What do you take away from these new episode titles for season 4 of Sweet Magnolias? Let us know in the comments.