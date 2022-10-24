HomeNetflix News‘Carry-On’ Taron Egerton Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

‘Carry-On’ Taron Egerton Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

by and
Published on EST

carry on netflix movie 2023

Pictured: Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson and Logan Marshall-Green via GettyImages

Carry-On, produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and starring Kingsman’s Taron Egerton, is one of Netflix’s most hotly anticipated upcoming movies. Here’s everything we know about Carry-On so far.

The movie will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who helmed projects such as The Shallows, Unknown, Jungle Cruise, and Black Adam, both starring Dwayne Johnson.

TJ Fixman penned the screenplay’s first draft, with Michael Green doing the most recent polish. Fixman is also currently attached to Netflix’s Past Midnight.

Jaume Collet Serra

Jaume Collet Serra – Picture: Getty Images

First announced in July 2022, Carry-On is one of the projects in the pipeline produced by Amblin Partners as part of their overall deal with Netflix. Amblin Partners is headed up by Steven Spielberg and said deal was struck back in June 2021.

Holly Bario, Amblin’s president of production, will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Brian Williams will exec produce via Dylan Clark Productions, as well Scott Greenberg and Seth William Meier.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Carry-On:

What’s the plot of Carry-On?

Here’s the logline for Netflix’s Carry-On:

The thriller centers on Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight.

Who is cast in Carry-On?

Taron Egerton on red carpet

Picture: Getty Images

Netflix’s Carry-On will star Taron Egerton as its lead, Ethan Kopek.

Egerton’s most recent projects include The Kingsman, Rocketman, and Black Bird. Deadline’s sources say he was the only actor to read and meet on the project; he and Collet-Serra instantly hit it off and a deal to sign on quickly followed.

Since Egerton’s casting, two rounds of additional casting have been announced by Netflix, with one batch on September 26th and the other on October 17th, 2022.

Let’s break down the full cast list, then!

  • Sofia Carson (Purple Hearts) Pictured:top left
  • Danielle Deadwyler (The Harder They Fall, the upcoming Till) Pictured: top middle
  • Logan Marshall-Green (Lou, Redeeming Love) Pictured:top right
  • Dean Norris (Breaking Bad, Claws) Pictured: Middle left
  • Sinqua Walls (White Men Can’t Jump, Nanny) Pictured: Middle
  • Tonatiuh (Angelyne, Promised Land ) Pictured: Middle right
  • Joe Williamson (Black Bird, Ford v Ferrari) Pictured: Bottom left
  • Gil Perez-Abraham (The Batman, Our Son) Pictured: Bottom middle
  • Curtiss Cook (West Side Story, The Devil You Know)
  • Josh Brener (Silicon Valley, All My Life)
  • Theo Rossi (True Story)

carry on netflix cast grid

What’s the production status of Carry-On?

Netflix’s Carry-On is currently in pre-production with filming planned to begin on September 26, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Cleveland, Ohio, in the US.

Production is tentatively set to wrap on December 16, 2022, according to Production Weekly issue 1309.

carry on behind the scenes

Picture: Instagram

T.J. Fixman posted on Instragram that he had received a gift from Netflix to celebrate the start of production.

netflix bag behind the scenes carry on

Picture: Instagram/tjfixman

What’s the Netflix release date for Carry-On?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for Carry-On, but considering its very early development stage, we can probably expect only a late 2023 or 2024 release date.

Finally, if you want even more behind-the-scenes pictures and info, there’s an excellent Instagram account called carry_onupdates collating all available information.

Are you looking forward to watching Carry-On on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.

‘Carry-On’ Taron Egerton Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Article by

Tigran is our resident previews writer. He works on collecting everything known about upcoming Netflix Original projects.

More from Netflix News

Netflix News In Your Inbox

Sign up today for free Netflix updates!
Invalid email address