Tennis Docuseries ‘Break Point’ Part 2 Coming to Netflix in June 2023

Break Point returns to Netflix in June 2023 for part 2 of its incredible in-depth look into the world of professional tennis.

Break Point is a Netflix Original sports docuseries from the behind F1 docuseries Drive to Survive. Box to Box Films is the production company behind the series with Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees as executive producers.

When is Break Point Part 2 coming to Netflix?

With the release of the trailer, we can confirm that Break Point Part 2 is coming to Netflix on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023.

The bigger the tournament, the higher the stakes… 🎾 Break Point returns, Part 2 coming 21 June. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/iX1YSQeyc3 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 24, 2023

Which Opens will be covered in Break Point Part 2?

Part 1 covered the events of the Australian Open, Indian Wells Masters, Madrid Open, and French Open.

Part 2 will cover some of the most exciting events of the calendar, including Wimbledon, Eastbourne International, Queen’s Club, U.S. Open, WTA Finals, and ATP Finals.

Who are the players featured in Break Point?

The tennis players featured in Break Point Part 2 are;

Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)

Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

Taylor Fritz (USA)

Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)

Nick Kyrgios (Australia)

Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

Sloane Stephens (USA)

Iga Swiatek (Poland)

Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Also taking part in the series are ex-pros, and current coaches;

Paul Annacone

Chris Evert

Patrick Mouratoglou

Toni Nadal

Martina Navratilova

Andy Roddick

Maria Sharapova

What are the episode run times?

Each episode will have an approximate run time of 43 to 52 minutes.

What is Break Point?

For anyone discovering Break Point for the first time in this article, here’s the official synopsis:

From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, BREAK POINT follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in grueling Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world. Their dream: lifting a trophy and becoming number one. As some of tennis’ legends reach the twilight of their careers, this is the chance for a new generation to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these players over a year competing across the globe in the ATP and WTA tours. From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world.

