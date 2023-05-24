‘To Leslie’: Oscar-nominated Movie Lands Netflix US Release in June 2023

Among the roster of new movies coming up on Netflix in the United States in June 2023 is To Leslie, the Oscar-nominated movie starring Andrea Riseborough. This will mark the SVOD debut of the movie, which is scheduled to begin streaming from June 1st, 2023.

Based on a true story, the film follows a West Texas single mother who wins the lottery and squanders it almost immediately. Set years later, after losing it all, she sets out to rebuild her life and find redemption.

Alongside Riseboroguh, the movie stars Andre Royo, Owen Teague, Stephen Root, James Landry Hebert, Marc Maron, and Allison Janney.

Momentum Pictures, a subsidiary of One Entertainment, distributes the movie, and as noted, only Netflix in the United States is currently scheduled to stream To Leslie in June. This marks the first time the movie has been available on a subscription service following its initial debut at SXSW and limited theatrical release late last year.

As mentioned, the movie was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress, with Riseborough going up against Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams, and Ana de Armas, with Yeoh ultimately winning the prize.

Of course, its Oscar nomination came with some controversy over the tactics employed to get it a nod, ultimately leading to the implementation of some new rule changes regarding social media campaigning. Nevertheless, most critics and audiences agree that it’s a great film, with it carrying the coveted Certified Fresh rating on RottenTomatoes at the time of publishing.

Richard Brody for the New Yorker concluded in their review, “Riseborough makes a virtuoso display of the script’s gamut of screen clichés, ranging from loud aggression and wheedling sweetness to humbled desperation and proud defiance…”

This won’t be the only Oscar-nominated movie on Netflix in the United States in June 2023. As we first reported, Netflix will also be streaming the Sony Pictures Classic movie Living starring Bill Nighy starting June 5th. For the complete list of what’s coming up on Netflix throughout June 2023, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Will you be checking out To Leslie on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.