When will ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 be on Netflix?

Shonda Rhimes’ medical drama Grey’s Anatomy continues to break records for ABC and is one of the last network shows to come to Netflix in the United States regularly. Season 19 began its run on ABC in October 2022 and is confirmed to hit Netflix this summer. Here’s what we know.

Hitting 400 episodes, Grey’s Anatomy is a juggernaut of a series that first began its run all the way back in 2005. If you were born in the year this show started airing, you’d now be old enough to drive in the States.

In this season of Grey’s Anatomy, we’ll see Kate Walsh return, and Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, Adelaide Kane, and Harry Shum Jr. feature as season regulars.

When will Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy be on Netflix US?

Despite Disney aggressively clawing back rights to other shows, Grey’s Anatomy continues to get annual season dumps on Netflix US. While we don’t know exactly why Netflix can still license Grey’s (Shonda Rhimes’s connection may have something to do with it), we do see new seasons hit shortly after they finish airing.

Let’s quickly look over when the last few seasons hit Netflix:

06/15/2019: Season 15

05/09/2020: Season 16

07/03/2021: Season 17

06/25/2022: Season 18

So without fail, over the past few years, Netflix has received new seasons between May and July. We predicted that to be the case again for season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy, meaning it’ll likely turn up on Netflix in full between May and July 2023.

And now we have confirmation that season 19 will be part of the June 2023 lineup, with all episodes set to land on June 17th, 2023.

Will other regions of Netflix receive Grey’s Anatomy season 19?

Netflix Canada is the only other country that streams Grey’s Anatomy. As of the time of publishing, they’re still yet to receive season 18, which is expected at some point in 2023, meaning that season 19 won’t hit until 2024.

Some other Netflix regions used to carry Grey’s Anatomy but no longer. That’s because the international rights for the show were not renewed and reverted over to streaming on Disney+.

Can you stream Grey’s Anatomy elsewhere before it hits Netflix?

Yes, Hulu continues to be the “next-day” provider for Grey’s Anatomy, although new episodes don’t stream there forever.

Will Grey’s Anatomy ever leave Netflix?

We’ve covered this multiple times in the past, but yes, eventually, Grey’s Anatomy will leave Netflix, but timelines are sketchy and not set in stone.

If the show concludes with season 19 (it seems unlikely), then we expect the show to leave Netflix after 2 years (at least 2025). But Disney could find a way to regain the license to its title (like it did with the Marvel Defenders series) then we could see it leave much sooner.

Are you looking forward to another season of Grey’s Anatomy hitting Netflix? Let us know in the comments.