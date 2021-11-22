The Cast of ‘Lucifer’: What Are They Working on Next?

Lucifer has concluded on Netflix but we’re going to be seeing many of the faces from the show in new movies and shows for years to come. We’ve put together a “where are they now” sort of article looking at what the cast and crew are working on Netflix.

Now, given we’re a Netflix fansite, we’re obviously going to give priority to those with Netflix projects but the good news is that many of the cast (and indeed crew of Lucifer) are working on Netflix projects so there’s lots to cover.

Here’s what the cast (and crew) of Lucifer are working for next on and away from Netflix.

Tom Ellis

Role in Lucifer: Lucifer Morning Star

Netflix Projects: Tom Ellis is set to be one of the main love interests in a new rom-com for Netflix called Players. He’ll co-star alongside Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. The movie has been filming for much of the middle part of 2021 and is set to release in 2022.

Other Projects: None currently announced.

Kevin Alejandro

Role in Lucifer: Dan Espinoza / William McKinnon

Netflix Projects: Kevin lent his vocal talents to all 9 episodes of the first season of the animated series, Arcane where he played Jayce.

Other Projects: Kevin is set to play Sam Quintana in a new drama movie, Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe as well as appear in the David Beedon short, For Every Good Invention.

Lesley-Ann Brandt

Role in Lucifer: Mazikeen / Lilith

Netflix Projects: None currently.

Other Projects: Yes and a big one. The new project is called Hanover Street which comes from Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary. Brandt will not only star but also produce the new series.

Aimee Garcia

Role in Lucifer: Ella Lopez / Tommy Stomponato

Netflix Projects: Aimee will be involved in the 47 Ronin Sequel where she’ll serve as one of the writers. The movie began production in September 2021 and is due for release in 2022. Aimee is also attached to a yet-to-be-titled rom-com directed by Gabriela Tagliavini where she’ll star alongside Freddie Prinze Jr.

Other Projects: Several projects. A new Christmas movie for Lifetime releasing in 2021 called Holiday in Santa Fe where she’ll play Magdalena Ortega. Will voice act in Saurus City and star in the Western Murder at Emigrant Gulch from Yellow Brick Films

Tricia Helfer

Role in Lucifer: Charlotte / Shirley Monroe

Netflix Projects: None to report.

Other Projects: Tricia is set to appear in the new Step Up series titled High Water which is still reportedly releasing in 2021.

Inbar Lavi

Role in Lucifer: Eve

Netflix Projects: None to report.

Other Projects: On board to play Daniella in a new series from Kulanu Entertainment called Shalom Al Lechem (Peace on Bread). Also attached to Vronika from GRLA.

Other Cast Members

Scarlett Estevez, who appeared in 76 episodes of Lucifer, is set to star in a new Disney Channel series Ultra Violet & Blue Demon. No projects for Netflix.

There are a few Lucifer cast members with no future announced projects. That’s not to say they’ve gone MIA. It’s just to say we don’t quite know what they’re up to yet. Those include:

Lauren German

D.B. Woodside

Rachael Harris

We will update this page over time to reflect new projects whether at Netflix or not.

Many of the writers from Lucifer have moved onto Netflix projects (and other projects) but we wanted to shine a light on Joe Henderson (who show ran Lucifer alongside Ildy Modrovich) who is working closely with Netflix in the years to come.

Joe Henderson

Joe Henderson has perhaps gotten closest to Netflix following Lucifer as he’s got several projects in development and is working with Netflix via a first-look deal struck in November 2021.

Among his projects currently announced for Netflix includes:

Live-action Pokemon project

Shadecraft

Muhammad Ali

We’ll keep you posted as and when we learn more of what the cast and crew of Lucifer are working on next.

Have we missed any big projects? Let us know in the comments down below.