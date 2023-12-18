‘The Conners’ To Stream on Netflix in the US

Multiple seasons of the ABC comedy sitcom The Conners are Netflix-bound, according to a new page that’s popped up on the streaming service in recent days. The series is expected to land on the streamer sometime in 2024.

Created by Matt Williams, the series is one of the longest-running sitcoms on broadcast TV, set to go into its sixth season in February 2024. On the air since 2018 and serving as a spin-off or follow-on from Roseanne, the show follows the Conners, a working-class family struggling to get by.

The show’s cast includes John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, and Emma Kenney.

The series coming to Netflix will be a welcome relief to many fans who don’t have cable television. As you may know, the show has only been able to watch on streaming via catch-up on Hulu. At the time of publishing, only select episodes of season 5 are still streaming, and they’re beginning to get removed.

As you may remember, it was reported that 14 Disney-owned ABC, FX, Fox, and other networks would soon be coming to Netflix in the United States.

The Conners wasn’t on the list of titles confirmed to be arriving but has appeared within numerous sections of the Netflix website recently.

No release date is set for The Conners, is our understanding, but it has yet to feature in one of Netflix’s New on Netflix newsletters sent to the press, and the page within the application itself doesn’t provide any clues either. Likewise, we don’t know how many seasons are bound for Netflix, although given recent licensed titles, it’s likely every season up until the new one currently on the air.

According to our research, only Netflix in the US is scheduled to get The Conners at the moment, but that doesn’t rule out others getting it in the future.

This is just the latest in a licensing binge Netflix has been on throughout 2023 and into 2024. In 2023, Netflix picked up titles like Suits, which dominated the Nielsen top 10s. It also licensed titles from HBO for the first time in its history, and in 2024, this trend is expected to continue with Netflix due to getting over those dozen-plus Disney-owned shows.

You can set a reminder for The Conners on Netflix using the link here.

Are you looking forward to The Conners joining Netflix in the United States? Let us know in the comments.