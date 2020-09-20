‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

After over a year since the first season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance dropped on Netflix, we still are yet to find out whether the show is officially coming back. With that said, there’s some positive news for the series has it scoops an Emmy plus there have been some developments that could mean we see season 2 eventually. Here’s what we know.

After 37 years since the release of Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal (which left Netflix on January 1st, 2020 but subsequently returned on September 5th in the US), the world of Thra has had a glorious return. Expanding on the beautiful world created by The Jim Henson Company, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is one of the most visually captivating Originals to date.

With an all-star cast of voice actors and puppeteers to boot, Netflix really outdid themselves with the series which dropped on Netflix on August 30th, 2019.

Along with the incredible puppeteers and actors, much of the credit to the success of the series can be directed at the co-creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. The writing team also did a phenomenal job weaving the narrative, puncturing the hearts of many subscribers. Javier Grillo-Marxuach of Lost and Charmed worked as one of the lead writers on the series, and his influence can certainly be felt.

In September 2020, the series scooped an Emmy award for Outstanding Children’s Program.

We are honored to announce The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Program! Congrats to all of the incredibly talented artists who brought this fantastic world to life and made the series a reality! Thra rejoices! pic.twitter.com/QhrN3nt9gi — The Dark Crystal (@darkcrystal) September 20, 2020

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 12/20/2019)

It came as a massive surprise to us that The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance wasn’t a limited series. But by the end of the first season, it’s evident there’s enough story to cover a subsequent season.

Despite the fact that with over a year between the premiere and now, we’re still confident that season 2 will be going ahead at some point.

The series co-creator, Jeffrey Addiss, has been on record saying: “We also have a concrete document for season 2. So we are ready to go.” and the other co-creator, Will Matthews, saying: “If we are lucky enough to get more seasons then the story will go on and we know where it’s going and it’s maybe more hopeful than you might think.”

In August 2020, we got an update from Lisa Henson on what’s next for the show who promoted the various comics and how, if the series was renewed, it’d be impacted by COVID-19 saying:

“…the COVID concerns are perhaps even multiplied because we have such large crews. It’s interesting because we like to say that The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance was the biggest puppet production in history. It looks delicate, it looks beautiful, but it’s an incredibly large endeavor. You have no idea watching the finished show just how big it was. And to just put that up again would be a huge thing. I mean, for a puppet to jump from the carriage to the wheel of the carriage, which is sort of a typical stunt in the human world, that sequence is just amazing.”

In the interview, Lisa Henson avoided answering whether the series was categorically coming back, though.

Should the series not be renewed, however, one of the reasons would be because of how expensive the series is with 2,500 having worked on the first and likely a similar number going into any second season although as many point out, most of the groundwork for any second season has already been laid.

Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance — By The Numbers More than 170 puppets were used

Over 70 different species were created

83 puppeteers & 59 voice artists bring them to life

And, in total, more than 2,500 people worked on the 10 episodes that are now streaming! pic.twitter.com/b2joOae1xs — Netflix (@netflix) August 30, 2019

What can we expect from the next season?

*HEAVY SPOILERS BELOW*

It will be the beginning of the end for the Gelflings.

Despite winning the battle of Stone in Wood, the Gelflings have not won the war against the Skesis.

By the seasons’ end, the Scientist was able to create a weapon that would turn the tide of the war in the Skesis favor. His monstrous creation was the Garthim, powered by the dark crystal, the Garthim are the result of the corpses of Arathim and the Gruneks pieced together. In the lore of The Dark Crystal, the creation of the Garthim lead to an event known as “The Garthim War.”

The Garthim will be the tool the Skesis will wield to win the war against the Gelflings and to steal their essence.

What will happen to Deet?

One of the kindest and most gentle creatures of Thra, Deet fell foul to Skesis influence on the world.

After receiving the power of the Sanctuary Tree, Deet was given the power to move the Darkening infection into herself. The greatest risk of using this power was to herself, by absorbing too much of the Darkening it could corrupt her.

This ultimately came to pass when the Emporer tried to use his Darkening power on the Gelflings. Deet stopped the Emporer by absorbing the Darkening, but in the end, this corrupts Deet and she is overcome by the Darkening’s contagion.

In Deet’s vision, she was sat upon some form of throne. As the darkening continues to consume her, she may seek out power for herself.

What about the rest of Deet’s vision?

For those who have seen The Dark Crystal, won’t have been spoilt by Deet’s vision.

But what she saw potentially went beyond the events of the series.

The mother running away from a Garthim with a babe in arms is likely the mother of Kira, one of the protagonists of The Dark Crystal.

The male Gelfling placing a piece into the dark crystal will have been Jen and not Rian. Jen is the other protagonist of The Dark Crystal.

Deet’s vision along with all the knowledge on the Skesis and Mystics, may pave the way for the creation of the Wall of Destiny.

Is Rian now the leader of the Gelflings?

No, and we don’t expect him to be either.

Rian may be the one to unite the Gelfling’s together but the All-Maudra is the one that rules them. While the Gelflings are at war with the Skesis, Rian will likely be the ‘general’ of the Gelfling army. He may have to take on the responsibility of leading the Stonewood clan until a Maudra is chosen.

Will Brea become the All-Maudra?

As the daughter of the previous All-Maudra, Brea is certainly the best candidate to lead the Gelflings. Despite this, Brea hasn’t shown signs of wanting to become the next All-Maudra.

Instead, there’s a chance that Seladon could be voted in as the All-Maudra. Despite the fact she sided with the Skesis, Seladon has now seen the truth and the error of her ways. Shown to be a capable leader that has an air of authority around her, Seladon could become a great All-Maudra.

Will the Skesis win the war?

Ultimately, for the events of The Dark Crystal to happen the Skesis have to win.

As sad as this will be, our protagonists will be the pioneers of the Skesis downfall.

What hasn’t been mentioned in the series yet is the Wall of Destiny. The wall showcases an ancient Gelfling prophecy, detailing the Great Division of the Skesis and Mystics and that to restore balance and save the world of Thra, a Gelfling must be the one to heal the Crystal.

To create the wall it took the power of seven members from each of the seven clans, 49 Gelflings in total. By lighting the fires of prophecy and taking counsel with the flames, they were able to wield magic thus creating the Wall of Destiny.

Other The Dark Crystal Netflix News

Here we’ll take you through any additional news that has come out of Dark Crystal since its debut on Netflix.

In September 2019, a 12-issue comic book series released to the public which looks deeper into the history of Thra and some of the characters featured.

In late September, Netflix released a blooper reel for the first season.

Also in September, Netflix released an episode of Deep Cuts that focused on The Dark Crystal and how it took 30 years to prove muppets aren’t just for kids.

Alongside the release of the main series, Netflix uploaded a documentary to the main service where you can watch behind the scenes. It’s called “The Crystal Calls Making the Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance”.

In Novemer and December 2019, Barnaby Dixon who is a well-known puppeteer who worked on The Dark Crystal, specifically the puppet show within a puppet show segment, uploaded some B-roll footage which is fascinating to watch.

On February 4th, 2020, Netflix released the companion game for The Dark Crystal entitled “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics”. It’ll be released on all major gaming platforms including Xbox One, Playstation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

We're ready to announce a release date for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, and we're as excited as the fizzgigs are! Get ready to join the resistance on February 4, 2020! Learn more at https://t.co/OgCsD3OEGh #darkcrystaltactics pic.twitter.com/jR0zM6LiJ7 — The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (@DCAORtactics) December 4, 2019

