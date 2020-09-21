When will Season 6 of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ be on Netflix?

Schitt’s Creek has seen huge global success over the past few years thanks in part to its residence globally on Netflix and swept the 2020 Emmy’s awards with thanks, in part to its global distribution on Netflix. Here’s when the sixth and final season will be hitting Netflix around the world including the US, Canada, the UK and other regions.

For those unaware, Schitt’s Creek is about the fall of a well-regarded and wealthy family who lands on hard times. It features the talents of Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy.

As we mentioned, Schitt’s Creek did remarkably well at the 2020 Emmy awards with seven wins across seven categories. That sets a new record for the Emmys although the distributor credit gets passed over to POP TV who broadcasts the show in the US before coming to Netflix.

Much of the success of the series, outside of its fantastic writing and casting has been attributed to Netflix. Despite this, CBC in Canada has said they have a reluctance to work with Netflix when it comes to distributing its shows. Whether that strategy pays off is unknown.

The series once again stuck with its familiar January release schedule in 2020 on CBC. New episodes released weekly in Canada from January 7th, 2020 and consisted of 14 new episodes before wrapping up on April 7th, 2020.

To Our Dear Fans… pic.twitter.com/FIXjD3gbzA — dan levy (@danjlevy) March 21, 2019

When will Netflix US & CA stream season 6 of Schitt’s Creek?

Netflix US first got Schitt’s Creek seasons 1 and 2 back in January 2017. Since then, Netflix has gotten new seasons on a regular annual basis which allows us to accurately predict when season 6 will stream.

Seasons 3, 4 and 5 have all arrived on Netflix in October with season 5 most recently arriving on October 10th, 2019. That led our prediction to be October 2020 which was then confirmed (a day after that record-setting Emmy result) that both the US and Canada would be getting the series final season in October, specifically October 7th, 2020.

The history-making final season of Schitt’s Creek will (finally) hit Netflix in the US and Canada on October 7. pic.twitter.com/VV3cdDCi4H — Netflix (@netflix) September 21, 2020

When will other regions of Netflix get season 6?

Netflix UK has been reliably getting new seasons of Schitt’s Creek roughly a month or so after it wraps up on TV. Seasons 3, 4 and 5 have all arrived in the middle of May so we’re expecting Netflix UK to get Schitt’s Creek season 6 in May 2020.

That was then later confirmed in the middle of March that season 6 of Schitt’s Creek would arrive on Netflix on May 14th, 2020.

The sixth and ~final~ season of Schitt's Creek comes to Netflix on 14 May. pic.twitter.com/vXEeqcW28C — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 16, 2020

Netflix Australia will also follow in the UK’s footsteps as it’s been confirmed that it will also be available from May 14th.

Hey Jane, the final season of Schitt's Creek will premiere in ANZ on May 14. — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) March 18, 2020

That's when you'll be streaming the final season of the fantastic comedy on Netflix.