‘The Diplomat’ Season 3 on Netflix: First Look, Cast Update & 2025 Release Date Confirmed

Thanks to the first season’s success, Netflix pulled the trigger on The Diplomat’s future early, renewing the series for two additional seasons. Filmed almost back to back, season 2 was released in 2024, and season 3 won’t be too far behind. While still currently in production, the new season is confirmed for a release later in 2025 as part of Next on Netflix 2025.

The Diplomat is a Netflix original political thriller created by Debora Chan and stars Keri Russell in the lead role of Kate Wyler. The second season returned on October 31st, 2024, to disappointing fanfare thanks to its slimmed-down episode count from 8 episodes to 6. The second season saw Allison Janney joining the cast as Vice President Grace Penn.

When is The Diplomat season 3 coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that The Diplomat season 3 is coming in 2025 in their Next on Netflix 2025 presentation, in addition to a few new first look pictures sprinkled throughout this article. An exact release date has yet to be revealed, although we’d expect a Q3-Q4 release.

What is the production status of The Diplomat season 3?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming on The Diplomat season 2 picked up in December 2023 after starting earlier that year. As you may remember, US productions, such as The Diplomat, were paused because of the disruptions caused by the dual Hollywood strikes.

One source previously reported that filming began in June 2024 and was scheduled to wrap by September 2024. However, filming began in late July 2024 in London and is still currently ongoing as of early 2025 in and around New York. It has a tentative scheduled wrap date of March 20th, 2025.

Who is in the cast of The Diplomat season 3?

Naturally, Keri Russell is returning as Ambassador Kate Wyler, and Rufus Sewell returns as her husband, Hal Wyler.

Bradley Whitford (as first reported by Deadline back on January 24th) has been confirmed to join the cast as Todd Penn, the husband of Grace. Allison Janney has also been confirmed to reprise her role as Grace. If you’re thinking, wait, weren’t they last on screen together for The West Wing, where they played Josh Lyman and C.J. Cregg (which showrunner Debora Cahn also worked on as a producer), you’d be correct!

As for the rest of the remainder of the cast, it’s unclear who is returning.

Are you excited for season 3 of The Diplomat? Let us know in the comments.