‘RIP’: Everything We Know About The Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Netflix Movie

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, inseparable best friends and collaborators, will work on another new Netflix project: the crime thriller RIP. Details are limited, but filming is reportedly underway, with Damon and Affleck cast in the lead roles.

RIP is an upcoming crime thriller co-written and directed by Joe Carnahan (Smoking Aces). Based on the screenplay written by Michael McGrale (The Following), RIP is produced by Dani Bernfeld (Ford v Ferrari) and Falco Pictures. Artists Equity is producing it, the artist-led studio founded by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and their second project is currently set up at Netflix, with the other being called Animals.

What is the plot of RIP?

The murder of a captain has remained unsolved for six weeks, mired in bureaucratic delays, leaving the officers of Miami’s Tactical Narcotics Team restless and eager for justice. Seeking an outlet for their frustration—and perhaps a chance to secure something for themselves—the team acts on a tip about a potential cartel stash.

What they uncover is far more than they anticipated. Inside a derelict stash house, they discover millions in cash, and with it, the fragile bonds of trust within the team begin to unravel. As news of the massive seizure spreads, outside forces close in, and everything comes into question—loyalties, motives, and even who they can truly trust.

Who is in the cast of RIP?

Up until October 2024, only Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were confirmed for the RIP cast. This will be the eleventh movie the pair have collaborated on with the pair having worked on some huge projects together stretching back to the late 1980s with the best-known projects including Good Will Hunting, Jay and Silent Bob, Chasing Amy, Dogma and most recently, the Prime Video biopic on the origin story of Michael Jordan’s famed sneakers titled Air (2023)

Through multiple announcements throughout October, November, and into December, Netflix slowly unveiled the cast of the new film:

Sasha Calle (The Flash, The Young and the Restless)

(The Flash, The Young and the Restless) Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One, The Book of Clarence)

(A Thousand and One, The Book of Clarence) Catalina Sandino Moreno (Silent Night, Maria Full of Grace)

(Silent Night, Maria Full of Grace) Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4)

(John Wick: Chapter 4) Nestor Carbonell (Shōgun, The Morning Show)

(Shōgun, The Morning Show) Lina Esco (S.W.A.T.) as Captain Jackie Velez

(S.W.A.T.) as Captain Jackie Velez Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead, BEEF)

(The Walking Dead, BEEF) Kyle Chandler (Bloodline, Friday Night Lights)

(Bloodline, Friday Night Lights) Shawn Michael (And Just Like That…)

(And Just Like That…) Chris Silvestri (The Electric State)

What is the production status of RIP?

According to the report in issue 1422 of Production Weekly, RIP started filming on October 2nd, 2024. Filming is reportedly originally scheduled to end on December 11th, 2024 with some of the cast members confirming their segments had wrapped in early December. Filming primarily took place throughout Los Angeles, including Long Beach.

In early November, Teyana Taylor shared on Instagram some pictures from set with her suited and booted in a Police uniform. The singer-songwriter and actress wrote: “Some set selfies til ACTION! ️️ Happy Monday y’all from me and da cool guyzzzzz! P.S. @carnojoe you’re already an amazing director but u might also have a bright future in lighting my guy cause why these selfies hitting like thissssss, why we look this gewdddd?!!! I see why u always tell me to follow the light!! A Snapple fact: @matt_damon_official ate both of us up in this last pic… my boy model Matt stole the show!

