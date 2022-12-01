‘The Grimm Reality’: Netflix Sets New German Series for Release in 2023

What’s on Netflix has learned Netflix has greenlit a brand new fairy tale urban thriller series called The Grimm Reality, likely inspired by the folk tales of the Brothers Grimm.

The new series is created by Till Kleinert (Der Samurai) and Erol Yesilkaya (Souls).

Known directors of The Grimm Reality are Sven Bohse (Dark Woods) and Florian Dietrich (Toubab). The project is a co-production of Doghaus Film and Wiedemann & Berg Film for Netflix.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Grimm Reality:

What’s the plot of The Grimm Reality?

The plot for The Grimm Reality is currently kept under wraps, but it is described as a “fairy tale urban fantasy thriller”.

Just going from the title, we can assume the plot of The Grimm Reality is inspired by the Brothers Grimm and their collection of old German folklore, including Rapunzel, Hansel & Gretel, Cinderella, The Frog Prince, Little Red Riding Hood, and many more that we know and love today. It’s also worth noting that the originals were quite dark and not remotely as family-friendly as Disney presented them.

Furthermore, the word “urban” in the description suggests that the new versions of these stories will be set in present-day Berlin. Therefore, our best estimation of the plot for The Grimm Reality is that this is a modern retelling of the classic folklore tales collected and archived by the Brothers Grimm.

Who is cast in The Grimm Reality?

The official leads of The Grimm Reality haven’t been announced yet, but we know several actors attached to the project.

They are Hyun Wanner, Patrick Isermeyer, Eidin Jalali and Dennis Scheuermann. As for their respective roles, we know that Wanner is playing a character named Jae Price.

This is, of course, not the full cast, and there are more to be announced in the future.

What’s the production status of The Grimm Reality?

Production for Netflix’s The Grimm Reality is currently in full swing in Berlin, Germany. As far as we know, filming started in early November 2022 and will continue into 2023.

How many episodes will be in The Grimm Reality?

Netflix’s The Grimm Reality will consist of 8 one-hour episodes.

It is unclear if these eight episodes are a continuous story or whether this is an anthology series, with each episode retelling one specific folk tale.

What’s the Netflix release date for The Grimm Reality?

Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed the release date of The Grimm Reality, but according to our sources, it’s planned for a 2023 release.

Netflix did not provide an official comment for this article.