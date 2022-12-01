Netflix Added 33 New Movies and Series for December 1st

Welcome to your first-of-the-month roundup, looking into all the new arrivals on Netflix for December 1st, 2022. This list will focus on all the new US releases, with 26 new movies and 5 new series. Here’s what’s new and trending for December 1st, 2022.

How does today’s haul compare to other countries and previous years?

Dec 1, 2022: 33 new releases

2021: 46 new releases

2020: 35 new releases

2019: 48 new releases

2018: 54 new releases

Compared to other countries, the US falls behind.

UK December 1st, 2022 releases: 51

Canada December 1st releases: 34

Australia December 1st releases: 66

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for December 1st, 2022

Troll (2022)

Rating: TV-14

Language: Norwegian

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Director: Roar Uthaug

Cast: Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen

Writer: Espen Aukan, Roar Uthaug

Runtime: 101 min / 1h 41m

Of the new Netflix Originals releasing today, Troll is amongst the biggest international movies that Netflix has released this year, employing the talents of renowned director Roar Uthaug (Tomb Raider) to bring Norweigen folklore to life.

Here’s what you can expect from the new monster movie:

“When an explosion in the Norwegian mountains awakens an ancient troll, officials appoint a fearless paleontologist to stop it from wreaking deadly havoc.”

Frances Ha (2013)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Noah Baumbach

Cast: Greta Gerwig, Mickey Sumner, Adam Driver

Writer: Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig

Runtime: 86 min / 1h 26m

Relicensed from IFC Films today is Frances Ha (another movie that Netflix didn’t announce ahead of time), which received a coveted NYT Critic’s Pick when it was released a decade ago.

Aspiring dancer Frances meanders through the thrills and humiliations of her late twenties in New York City alongside her best friend, Sophie.

Baumbach, Gerwig, and Driver will all be reuniting later on Netflix this month with the addition of White Noise set to premiere on December 30th.

Cake (2014)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama

Director: Daniel Barnz

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Adriana Barraza, Anna Kendrick

Writer: Patrick Tobin

Runtime: 102 min / 1h 42m

Returning to Netflix unexpectedly today is Cake, the 2014 movie starring Jennifer Aniston, Sam Worthington (who will soon be reprising his role as Jake Sully in Avatar 2) and Anna Kendrick.

The independent is perhaps one of Aniston’s best roles in her career, where she plays the role of Claire, who suffers from loss and develops a complicated obsession with a woman who took her own life.

At the time of release, the Times in the UK stated that Aniston should’ve been nominated for an award for her performance. In addition, AWFJ stated that it was “Raw, painful and utterly absorbing, Cake is a powerful and moving study of women truly on the verge.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 1st, 2022

26 New Movies Added Today

21 Jump Street (2012) – R – English

– R – English Air Force One (1997) – R – English

– R – English Cake (2014) – R – English

– R – English Coach Carter (2005) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Farha (2021) – TV-14 – Arabic

– TV-14 – Arabic Frances Ha (2012) – R – English

– R – English Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009) – G – English

– G – English Kicking and Screaming (1995) – R – English

– R – English LEGO Friends: Holiday Special (2021) – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Monster House (2006) – PG – English

– PG – English My Girl (1991) – PG – English

– PG – English New in Town (2009) – PG – English

– PG – English Peppermint (2018) – R – English

– R – English Qala (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Scream 4 (2011) – R – English

– R – English Shutter Island (2010) – R – English

– R – English Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022) – R – English

– R – English Solace (2015) – R – English

– R – English Spilt Gravy on Rice (2015) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Happytime Murders (2018) – R – English

– R – English The Masked Scammer (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French

– TV-MA – French The Quick and the Dead (1995) – R – English

– R – English Troll (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Norwegian

– TV-14 – Norwegian Troy (2004) – R – English

– R – English Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988) – PG – English

– PG – English War (2007) – R – English

7 New TV Series Added Today

Basketball Wives (2 Seasons) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Blippi Wonders (Season 2) – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Dead End (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish

– TV-MA – Polish Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Season 1) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN (Episodes 25-38) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Kid-E-Cats (Season 2) – TV-Y – Russian

– TV-Y – Russian Meekah (Season 1 – 28 Episodes) – TV-Y – English

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for December 1st, 2022

Finally, let’s check in with the top 10 TV shows and movies on Netflix US for December 1st where Wednesday and The Noel Diary top the charts.

# TV Shows Movies 1 Wednesday The Noel Diary 2 Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields My Name is Vendetta 3 1899 Southpaw 4 Dead to Me Slumberland 5 Love Island Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich 6 The Unbroken Voice The Swimmers 7 The Crown Take Your Pills: Xanax 8 Manifest Where the Crawdads Sing 9 Little Angel The Bad Guys 10 Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? Christmas Full of Grace

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.