Netflix Added 33 New Movies and Series for December 1st

Welcome to your first-of-the-month roundup, looking into all the new arrivals on Netflix for December 1st, 2022. This list will focus on all the new US releases, with 26 new movies and 5 new series. Here’s what’s new and trending for December 1st, 2022.
As we’ve crossed into a new month, check out all the new releases scheduled for December 2022. It’s going to be a busy one!
How does today’s haul compare to other countries and previous years?
- Dec 1, 2022: 33 new releases
- 2021: 46 new releases
- 2020: 35 new releases
- 2019: 48 new releases
- 2018: 54 new releases
Compared to other countries, the US falls behind.
- UK December 1st, 2022 releases: 51
- Canada December 1st releases: 34
- Australia December 1st releases: 66
Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for December 1st, 2022
Troll (2022)
Rating: TV-14
Language: Norwegian
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Director: Roar Uthaug
Cast: Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen
Writer: Espen Aukan, Roar Uthaug
Runtime: 101 min / 1h 41m
Of the new Netflix Originals releasing today, Troll is amongst the biggest international movies that Netflix has released this year, employing the talents of renowned director Roar Uthaug (Tomb Raider) to bring Norweigen folklore to life.
Here’s what you can expect from the new monster movie:
“When an explosion in the Norwegian mountains awakens an ancient troll, officials appoint a fearless paleontologist to stop it from wreaking deadly havoc.”
Frances Ha (2013)
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
Director: Noah Baumbach
Cast: Greta Gerwig, Mickey Sumner, Adam Driver
Writer: Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig
Runtime: 86 min / 1h 26m
Relicensed from IFC Films today is Frances Ha (another movie that Netflix didn’t announce ahead of time), which received a coveted NYT Critic’s Pick when it was released a decade ago.
Aspiring dancer Frances meanders through the thrills and humiliations of her late twenties in New York City alongside her best friend, Sophie.
Baumbach, Gerwig, and Driver will all be reuniting later on Netflix this month with the addition of White Noise set to premiere on December 30th.
Cake (2014)
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Drama
Director: Daniel Barnz
Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Adriana Barraza, Anna Kendrick
Writer: Patrick Tobin
Runtime: 102 min / 1h 42m
Returning to Netflix unexpectedly today is Cake, the 2014 movie starring Jennifer Aniston, Sam Worthington (who will soon be reprising his role as Jake Sully in Avatar 2) and Anna Kendrick.
The independent is perhaps one of Aniston’s best roles in her career, where she plays the role of Claire, who suffers from loss and develops a complicated obsession with a woman who took her own life.
At the time of release, the Times in the UK stated that Aniston should’ve been nominated for an award for her performance. In addition, AWFJ stated that it was “Raw, painful and utterly absorbing, Cake is a powerful and moving study of women truly on the verge.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 1st, 2022
If you want an expanded version of this list, complete with trailers, loglines, and more, check out our new on Netflix hub page.
26 New Movies Added Today
- 21 Jump Street (2012) – R – English
- Air Force One (1997) – R – English
- Cake (2014) – R – English
- Coach Carter (2005) – PG-13 – English
- Farha (2021) – TV-14 – Arabic
- Frances Ha (2012) – R – English
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009) – G – English
- Kicking and Screaming (1995) – R – English
- LEGO Friends: Holiday Special (2021) – TV-Y – English
- Monster House (2006) – PG – English
- My Girl (1991) – PG – English
- New in Town (2009) – PG – English
- Peppermint (2018) – R – English
- Qala (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Hindi
- Scream 4 (2011) – R – English
- Shutter Island (2010) – R – English
- Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022) – R – English
- Solace (2015) – R – English
- Spilt Gravy on Rice (2015) – TV-MA – English
- The Happytime Murders (2018) – R – English
- The Masked Scammer (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French
- The Quick and the Dead (1995) – R – English
- Troll (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Norwegian
- Troy (2004) – R – English
- Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988) – PG – English
- War (2007) – R – English
7 New TV Series Added Today
- Basketball Wives (2 Seasons) – TV-14 – English
- Blippi Wonders (Season 2) – TV-Y – English
- Dead End (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Season 1) – TV-14 – English
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN (Episodes 25-38) – TV-MA – Japanese
- Kid-E-Cats (Season 2) – TV-Y – Russian
- Meekah (Season 1 – 28 Episodes) – TV-Y – English
Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for December 1st, 2022
Finally, let’s check in with the top 10 TV shows and movies on Netflix US for December 1st where Wednesday and The Noel Diary top the charts.
|#
|TV Shows
|Movies
|1
|Wednesday
|The Noel Diary
|2
|Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields
|My Name is Vendetta
|3
|1899
|Southpaw
|4
|Dead to Me
|Slumberland
|5
|Love Island
|Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich
|6
|The Unbroken Voice
|The Swimmers
|7
|The Crown
|Take Your Pills: Xanax
|8
|Manifest
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|9
|Little Angel
|The Bad Guys
|10
|Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?
|Christmas Full of Grace
What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.