‘The Law According to Lidia Poët’ Eying Season 2 Renewal at Netflix

The glossy Italian period drama series, The Law According to Lidia Poët, is setting its sights on a second season at Netflix following its launch earlier in 2023.

Premiering on Netflix globally on February 15th, 2023, the new Italian series came from creators Guido Iuculano and Davide Orsini. They told the story of a woman in the late 19th century fighting a legal battle that allowed her to practice as a lawyer, becoming Italy’s first female lawyer.

The six-episode first season was released to positive reviews from various outlets around the globe. Decider gave the series a “STREAM IT” rating concluding, “The Law According To Lidia Poët is not meant to be a heavy lifting kind of a show. It’s more or less a classic mystery, set in the late 19th century to satisfy fans of sexy costume dramas. But it’s buoyed by the radiant presence of De Angelis as Lidia.”

Thanks to a few casting calls issued over the past week or two, we’ve now got confirmation that the show will be returning for a second outing on Netflix.

Production on the second season is set to begin on June 12th and take place through to October 2023, meaning a 2024 release window looks likely for the return. Filming will once again take place in Turin and its province in Italy.

Netflix declined to comment.

How well did The Law According to Lidia Poët perform on Netflix?

The show featured in Netflix’s global top 10s in the Non-English TV list for a total of three weeks, picking up 59.92 million hours globally. Here’s how it breaks down week-to-week:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 February 12th, 2023 to February 19th, 2023 28,250,000 3 1 February 19th, 2023 to February 26th, 2023 22,500,000 (-20%) 5 2 February 26th, 2023 to March 5th, 2023 8,540,000 (-62%) 10 3

The show featured in the TV top 10s in most regions around the globe, according to FlixPatrol, with the show notably performing best in its home country of Italy featuring in the top 10s for a total of 29 days.

The Law According to Lidia Poët now joins Netflix’s other renewed ongoing Italian series, such as Di4ries, which returns for a second season in two parts later this year and in 2024. Everything Calls for Salvation, Skam Italia, and I Hate Christmas also return for new seasons.

Upcoming new series releases from the region include The Leopard, Nemesis, Supersex, Briganti, and Lotto Gang.

Are you looking forward to another batch of episodes for The Law According to Lidia Poët coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.