‘Di4ries’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix; Coming in September 2023

Netflix has dished out a renewal to the Italian teen series Di4ries which has been filmed seemingly in secret and is due to release in two halves, with the first coming in September 2023.

Compared to Degrassi Jr, the Italian teen series was released on Netflix globally in July 2022. It was set in the halls of Galileo Galilei Middle School and told us the story of “first crushes, first kisses, and fun with friends.”

Stand By Me is the company behind the show for Netflix and has also worked on titles like The General’s Men, Alta infedeltà and Love Dilemma.

Di4ries renewed for a 14-episode, two-part second season

ComingSoon.it was first to report that Di4ries had been renewed while it was reporting on the fact that I Hate Christmas had been renewed for a second season. TBI Vision later backed this up in March 2023 who expanded on the renewal.

Simon Ercolani, the showrunner of the series, told TBI what we can expect from the second season, saying:

“In the second series the protagonists are slightly older – aged 13 and 14. The issues and challenges they face are typical of their age group, but we explore some new themes as well – bullying, anxiety and insecurity at that age, and lots more. “One of our main points of focus is the relationship between individualism and group belonging: in the second series we take the point of view of more than one character per episode as a way of emphasizing the differences in perceptions among characters.”

15 episodes made up the show’s first season, with season 2 set to consist of 14 more but split into two halves.

The first half of Di4ries season 2 will release in September 2023, whilst the remaining episodes will be released in March 2024.

As we’ve seen for several Netflix renewals as of late, while Di4ries didn’t set the global Netflix charts alight, it did do very well in its home country of Italy. FlixPatrol reports that the show featured in the top 10s there for 37 days in total on the TV charts and even longer in the kid’s top 10s surviving for 72 days and counting. As noted, hitting over 30 days in the top 10s, especially in a show’s home country, is necessary for getting a renewal order.

The show did not feature in the global top 10s, so we do not have any viewing hours data.

For a complete list of shows to which Netflix has given renewal orders, keep an eye on our guide of Netflix renewals post, which we update at least once a month.

Are you glad Di4ries is returning for a second season on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.