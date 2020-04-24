‘The Midnight Gospel’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and Release Date

One of the most psychedelic series to drop in recent years, The Midnight Gospel has been a smash hit with subscribers all around the world on Netflix. But will we get to induce ourselves in a reality-bending stupor once more? For now of least, Netflix has yet to make a decision, but we’ll be keeping track of everything for The Midnight Gospel season 2.

The Midnight Gospel is a Netflix Original adult-animated series co-created by the mind behind Adventure Time, Pendleton Ward, and comedian Duncan Trussell.

Clancy, a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his extra-dimensional home on the Chromatic Ribbon to interview beings living in other worlds.

Has Netflix renewed The Midnight Gospel for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 24/04/2020)

At the time of writing The Midnight Gospel has only just dropped on Netflix, so it’s still too early for the streaming service to make a decision on the show’s future.

Dropping the series on 4/20, the annual day dedicated to recreationally smoking marijuana, was a stroke of genius. We suspect there were plenty of people tuning in to check out the most psychedelic series on Netflix.

We fully expect to see The Midnight Gospel return for a second season on Netflix, and should hopefully learn more soon.

Doe the story need a second season?

That question will have many different answers depending on how you interpreted the final moments of the season.

The entire season had been a philosophical journey into the state of existence, and what it means to be alive.

Is Clancy dead?

In the climax of the finale, Clancy was caught by the police for his illegal activities, but just as a police officer fired his gun, Clancy’s pet, Charlotte, absorbed the bullet and pushed them both into the simulator. Reality seemingly warped in on itself, until Clancy awoke to see a giant convoy of buses in front of him.

Boarding the bus, Clancy was reunited with all the weird and wonderful people that had featured in his space casts. Clancy in that moment asked if he was dead, only to be told to “just be here now”.

There’s always room for more adventures, regardless of the state of existence that Clancy is experiencing at the end of The Midnight Gospel.

How have subscribers reacted to the release of The Midnight Gospel?

The Midnight Gospel has been received incredibly well by subscribers, with many expressing how much of a mind tripping experience the series is.

I expected the midnight gospel to be “trippy adventure time” But what i got is a podcast about life and death and existential crisis pic.twitter.com/48atG0QZ07 — m̷à͟͞r͘҉͝͡x̴̴͢͡ (@guillotinedson) April 20, 2020

Just watched the first ep of the midnight gospel. It felt like my brain was shut off temporarily for 22 mins. That was amazing. — SchwiftyHero •waiting for distant lands• (@SchwiftyHero) April 20, 2020

Just finished the midnight gospel… I feel like this now pic.twitter.com/6kZNxUYCPT — mason☀️ @ 7 days till apartment move in! (@pinepog) April 21, 2020

The Midnight Gospel season 2 Netflix release date

Assuming that The Midnight Gospel is to return for a second season, it wouldn’t be a stretch to suggest that the series could make a return on 4/20 in 2021.

