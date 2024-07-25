Netflix News and Previews

‘The Shrinking of Treehorn’ From Ron Howard No Longer In Works at Netflix

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Kaos

Picture: animallogicentertainment.com and Imagine Entertainment

Just over two years ago, Netflix officially confirmed that it would be the home of The Shrinking of Treehorn, a new animated movie coming from Imagine Entertainment and Animal Logic from renowned director Ron Howard. 

Sadly, sources have told us that the project is no longer moving forward, at least at Netflix, and all production has concluded. 

Jeff Sneider for The Ankler was the first to report on the movie’s moving to Netflix in May 2022. Netflix officially confirmed the project shortly afterward on its news blog

Our preview already documented the movie’s multiyear development history at that point. The film was first in the works at Imagine Entertainment and the Australian animation studio Animal Logic in 2019 as part of a deal between the two companies to “co-finance six animated films.” Paramount Pictures was confirmed to be the distributor attached to the movie

The movie would be an adaptation of the Florence Parry Heide novel released in 1971 with Ron Howard directing and Rob Lieber behind the script. 

The official logline, which resides on another Animal Logic website that remains active, gives us an idea of what we could’ve expected from the film’s story:

‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

“New York City has never seemed so big as when its biggest family is shrunk to the size of action figures and must navigate its snow covered streets on Christmas Eve to find the cure. As the Treehorns journey past the iconic sites of New York City they will come to learn that the family that shrinks together, stays together.”

The Shrinking Of Treehorn Book

The Shrinking of Treehorn book cover

Shortly after the project was announced to be at Netflix, it was announced in July 2022 that the Australian-based studio would be acquired by Netflix entirely. The studio has since released The Magician’s Elephant and Leo, with the latter due to get a sequel in the near future. 

The last we heard about the movie was in early 2023. We heard that work was continuing on the project and that Jon Favreau and Jada Pinkett Smith had been approached to lend their voices to the movie. Netflix declined to comment at the time.  

Since then, everything has been quiet about what became of the film. 

Numerous people attached to the movie, courtesy of LinkedIn profiles and other online portfolios, all look to have moved on to other projects by mid-2023. One document hosted on the AnimalLogic website published in April 2023 lists that the movie was due to be released in 2023, but that didn’t come to fruition. 

While we’ve now heard that Netflix no longer intends to release the film, it’s unclear whether it could be shopped to other networks. 

Earlier this year, Animal Logic published an update about its broader business on its website. It states, “Animal Logic and Netflix Animation began unifying their teams across Sydney, Los Angeles, and Vancouver to work on an exciting slate of animated projects. Watch this space for more information!”

Of course, projects announced to be in development at Netflix don’t always come to fruition. We maintain a document with well over 1,200 projects, and it’s not guaranteed that all will ever see the light of day. Projects fall apart, executives and creatives change, and sometimes, things just don’t work out.

Animated projects, which can often take many years of development and production, are frequently the subject of being canceled early on. We’ve documented many of those Netflix projects (at least the ones we know about) that won’t see the light of day in a dedicated post with highlights, including Ember, Cattywampus, Escape from Hat, I, Chihuahua, and many more.

Are you disappointed Netflix won’t be bringing you The Shrinking of Treehorn? Let us know in the comments. 

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4: Everything We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4: Everything We Know So Far
Netflix Action Movie 'The Shadow Strays' Confirms TIFF World Premiere Article Teaser Photo

Netflix Action Movie 'The Shadow Strays' Confirms TIFF World Premiere
'Kaos' Netflix Series with Jeff Goldblum and Janet McTeer: Everything You Need To Know Article Teaser Photo

'Kaos' Netflix Series with Jeff Goldblum and Janet McTeer: Everything You Need To Know
Classic Series 'The Hughleys' To Make Netflix Debut in September Article Teaser Photo

Classic Series 'The Hughleys' To Make Netflix Debut in September

Recommended

Movies And Series Coming In 2024

Every Movie and Series Still To Come to Netflix in 2024

Our ongoing preview of EVERYTHING dated and confirmed to release on Netflix in 2024.

Animated Movies Coming To Netflix 2024 2025 Beyond

Netflix Animated Movies Coming in 2024, 2025 and Beyond

Ultraman: Rising, a SpongeBob Squarepants spin-off and Spellbound rounds out the year's big new animated…

Canceled Netflix Original Animated Projects Jpg

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

The length of this list of canceled projects is quite shocking and probably doesn't scratch…

Whats Coming To Netflix In May 2024 Full Jpg

What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2024

Your full look ahead at what's coming to Netflix throughout May 2024 headlined by Benedict…

Netflix Mobile Games Coming Soon To Netflix 2024 And Beyond

New Netflix Mobile Games Coming to Netflix in 2024 and Beyond

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, The Case of The Golden Idol and The Dragon Prince: Xadia…

Whats Coming To Netflix April 2024 Jpg

What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2024

The most comprehensive guide on the internet for all the new movies and series coming…

Whats Coming To Netflix In July 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2024

Eddie Murphy's long-awaited return to the role of Axel Foley headlines the lineup.

Whats Coming To Netflix In June 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2024

Glen Powell's new action comedy from Richard Linklater headlines the lineup for the month.