‘Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance’ Netflix Anime Series Set for October 2024 Release

A new Gundam anime series, Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, animated in Epic’s Unreal Engine 5, is coming to Netflix in October 2023. We’ll keep track of everything you need to know about Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original action sci-fi series directed by Erasmus Brosdau (Altered Carbon: Resleeved) and written by Gavin Hignight (Tekken: Bloodline). The series is part of Bandai’s beloved Japanese toy franchise, Gundam, which is now almost 45 years old.

The series is produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment, Safehouse, and Sunrise, with Gavin Hignight and Naohiro Ogata (Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway) serving as executive producers. Hiroaki Yura (Project Phoenix) is also a producer of the series.

The series is being animated in Epic’s Unreal Engine 5.

When is Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance coming to Netflix?

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance. However, we have heard that a preliminary release date of October 17th, 2024 has been set.

Remember that no release date is set in stone, and all are subject to change. We could see Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance on Netflix earlier than the preliminary release date.

What is the plot of Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance?

Details on the plot of Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance are extremely limited. However, we know that the conflict will occur in the Universal Century timeline, during the final few months of the One-Year War, better known as the Zeonic War for Independence.

There are five other Gundam shows that take place during the One-Year War, including;

Mobile Suit Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team

Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket

Mobile Suit Gundam MS IGLOO

Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt

Who are the cast members of Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance?

Celia Massingham is the only confirmed cast member for the English dub of Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, in which she will be playing the lead role of Iria Sorari. The actress is credited with a limited number of roles, with her most notable credit as Hedy Lamarr in an episode of the third season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow as Hedy Lamarr.

What is the episode count?

It has already been confirmed that there will be six episodes. Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 30 minutes.

