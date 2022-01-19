‘The Watcher’ Netflix Limited Series: Everything We Know So Far

The Watcher is Netflix’s upcoming limited series based on a true story published in New York Magazine’s The Cut. Here’s the latest on everything known so far about Netflix’s The Watcher.

We first unveiled The Watcher back in February 2021 with the news that Ryan Murphy is attached. Since then, we’ve had lots of news regarding the seven-episode limited series. So let’s dig in.

What’s The Watcher on Netflix about?

The series adapts a story from The Cut written in November 2018 by Reeves Wideman. The story is called The Watcher and came with the tagline “A family bought their dream house. But according to the creepy letters they started to get, they weren’t the only ones interested in it.”

A month after the story was published, Netflix acquired the rights to the story with the original intention of creating a film.

The basic premise of the story is as follows:

“Based on the real-life case, beginning in 2014, of the Broaddus family, who were spied on, threatened, and ultimately driven to sell their home & leave the town they loved, by a mysterious stalker who identified themselves only as “The Watcher” in the letters sent to Mr & Mrs Broaddus.”

It’s worth noting that real-life names from the original story are not being used and instead are given fictional names.

Who’s behind The Watcher on Netflix?

Ian Brennan is the key driver of the project is also executive producing alongside long-time collaborator Ryan Murphy. Eric Newman is also notably serving as an executive producer. All three names above work with Netflix under extensive overall deals.

Henry Joost and Bryan Unkeless also serve as executive producers.

Among the directors of the project announced so far includes Paris Barclay, Henry Joost, and Ariel Schulman.

The Watcher: Full list of Cast Members

The Watcher features a huge ensemble cast with many familiar faces.

Let’s break down the cast of The Watcher now:

The Watcher Series Leads

Deadline revealed the top three actors who are attached to The Watcher in June 2021 and November 2021.

Naomi Watts (known for King Kong and Netflix’s Gypsy) will be playing Nora, renamed from Maria in the source story

Bobby Cannavale (known for The Station Agent and lends his voice in Netflix’s Big Mouth) is on board to play Dean, renamed from Derek.

Jennifer Coolidge (who recently featured in HBO’s The White Lotus) will be playing Karen in the series who is the real estate agent showing the family the house and described as glamorous and funny.

Rounding out the main cast includes Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) who will be playing the private investigator called Theodora (renamed from Reggie).

Mia Farrow is on board to play Pearl who is the next-door neighbor.

Finally, Margo Martindale is on board to play Maureen who is another neighbor. She lives behind the house in question with her husband.

Other Cast Members in Netflix’s The Watcher

Rounding out the cast includes:

Henry Hunter Hall as Dakota a businessman who founded a security firm.

Richard Kind will play Mitch, Isabel Gravitt will play Ellie, Seth Gabel will play Andrew, Chris McDonald will play Detective Chamberland, Terry Kinney will play Michael and Michael Nouri will play Richard.

Also, according to IMDb listings, we’ll also see Aidan Pierce Brennan and Lily Talevski star.

Where is The Watcher in production?

As we outlined earlier, production is due to wrap up in February 2022 having begun back in late September 2021 (September 28th).

The production is filmed primarily in New York.

While we haven’t seen many shots of filming, we know some of the filming took place in Brooklyn specifically at McCarran Park.

We’ll keep you posted right up until the release of The Watcher on Netflix (which we’re expecting in 2022) so keep this post bookmarked.

Are you looking forward to The Watcher coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.