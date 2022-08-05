What’s Coming to Netflix for Halloween 2022

Welcome to an early preview of the new horror titles set to release on Netflix in or around Halloween 2022. This includes Netflix’s upcoming horror movies and new horror series.

As a reminder, this is an early preview that will no doubt grow over time as we learn about new horror/Halloween-related content coming over the course of September, October, and November.

If you want to unlock all of the Halloween content on Netflix, follow our guide for the horror category codes.

The Midnight Club

Release Date: October 7th

Mike Flanagan’s fourth major television series made exclusively for Netflix drops in early October. It follows the two Haunting series and last year’s Midnight Mass.

Based on the Christopher Pike young adult novel, the series follows a group of five ill patients at a hospice who share scary stories with each other at night.

Many Mike Flanagan regulars and some new faces will feature in this new series, including Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, Igby Rigney, Heather Langenkamp, Matt Biedel, and Annarah Cymone.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Release Date: October 14th

Fulfilling the Halloween comedy movie for 2022 is the new film from Marlon Wayans and Stranger Things star Priah Ferguson.

The movie, previously known as Boo!, is about a father and his daughter forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.

The School for Good and Evil

Release Date: October 21st

Originally expected in September but pushed back for the Halloween season is The School for Good and Evil, the new movie from Paul Feig and headlined by Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington.

Here’s what you can expect from the new fantasy movie based on the books of the same name:

“Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil.”

1899

Release Date: November 24th (subject to change)

Arriving long after Halloween is over but worth mentioning is 1899, the brand new series from the creators of Netflix’s hit German series, Dark.

Here’s what you can expect from the ambitious series using the world’s most advanced technology:

“A migrant steamship heads west to leave the old continent. The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea. What they will find on board, will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.”

Cabinet of Curiosities

Release Date: TBD

There’s still so much we don’t know about the upcoming horror anthology series from the creative mind of Guillermo Del Toro. We’ve got a rough idea of what some of the episodes will be about and who will star in them but beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess.

There’ll be 8 episodes of the horror series while Del Toro is involved with all of the episodes, some will be directed by some of the biggest names in horror. Among the directors to feature includes the directors of The Babadook, Splice, Mandy, and many more.

Wednesday (Season 1)

Release Date: TBD

Years after her last appearance on our screen, Wednesday Addams is back in a new family comedy series that sees the character at school attempting to master her abilities and solve mysteries.

Jenna Ortega will be taking up the role of Wednesday but the series will also see the return of Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman and Jamie McShane.

Licensed Halloween Movies Coming to Netflix

The Munsters

Release Date: TBD

Note: Only releasing in the United States.

Rob Zombie is reviving The Munsters and it’ll be coming to Netflix but only in the United States.

The new movie sees the return of Herman and Lily who are on a “hauntingly hilarious trip” from Transylvania to Hollywood.

No release date has been announced for The Munsters as of yet, but previous Universal 1440 releases suggest that it’ll be day and date alongside its VOD release which is scheduled for September 27th.

Morbius

Release Date: TBD

Note: Only coming to Netflix US – also available on Netflix India.

Is Morbius a Halloween movie? Not really but it does feature vampires which is enough of a link for us to include it here.

Despite not getting the best reviews in the world, Morbius has become an internet phenomenon and will no doubt make waves when it comes to Netflix as part of the Sony Pictures first window deal in the States.

No release date for Morbius in the United States just yet despite it already releasing on Netflix in India in the first window in India. If it arrives in the same timeline as Uncharted, we expect Morbius to drop on September 16th, 2022.

For more horror content coming soon to Netflix, check out our TV and movie guide here.

What new Halloween title are you most looking forward to watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.