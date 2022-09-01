‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Prolific producers Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum are teaming with Netflix for a feature adaptation of the Stephen King short story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone for the streamer. It will mark Netflix’s fourth King project, following Gerald’s Game, 1922, and In the Tall Grass.

John Lee Hancock, the filmmaker behind The Blind Side and Saving Mr. Banks, has been tapped to write and direct Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. John Lee Hancock also worked on The Highwaymen, which remains one of Netflix’s most underappreciated gems.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is also one of many projects in the pipeline from Ryan Murphy at Netflix as part of his overall deal with the streamer. Murphy will serve as a producer on the movie. Blumhouse Productions, Ryan Murphy Productions and Paper Pictures are all involved.

Carla Hacken will produce along with Murphy and Blum, with Blumhouse Television’s Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold exec producing.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone:

What’s the Netflix release date for Mr. Harrigan’s Phone?

Thanks to the release of the official Netflix fall 2022 film slate, we can now confirm that Mr. Harrigan’s Phone arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022.

What’s the plot of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone?

The story comes from Stephen King’s New York Times best-selling collection If It Bleeds and follows a young boy who befriends an older billionaire who lives in his small-town neighborhood. They bond over the man’s first iPhone. But when the man dies, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone and finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave by leaving voicemails on the iPhone that was buried with him.

Who is cast in Mr. Harrigan’s Phone?

Ryan Murphy projects often come with familiar names and faces. However, the cast of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone differs from his usual lineup. These actors have seen little to no time in former movies and shows involving Murphy.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste is becoming an increasingly popular and in-demand actress. Recently she played the role of Death in Netflix’s incredible series The Sandman, and provided the voice of Dr. Mae Turner in the fourth and fifth seasons of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Howell-Baptiste also starred in supporting roles in The Good Place, Veronica Mars and Killing Eve.

Jaeden Martell will be instantly recognizable to horror movie fans as the young Bill Denbrough from the 2017 Stephen King’s It remake. He has since starred in the likes of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, and for Netflix, he was seen in Metal Lords as Kevin.

It’s a Netflix first for the Sutherland family patriarch Donald Sutherland. The veteran Canadian actor has been acting since the 1960s, but for audiences today, he is instantly recognizable as President Snow from The Hunger Games franchise.

Below is the full confirmed cast list of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone:

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Ms. Hart

Donald Sutherland as Mr. Harrigan

Jaeden Martell as Craig

Joe Tippett as Craig’s Dad

Cyrus Arnold as Kenny Yankovich

Myrna Cabello as Receptionist

Thomas Francis Murphy as Pete

Colin O’Brien as Young Craig

Caitlin Shorey as Young Margie

Peggy J. Scott as Edna Grogan

Bennett Saltzman as Billy

Daniel Reece as Deane Whitmore

Frank Ridley as Reverand Mooney

Wayne Pyle as Mr. McPhillips

Thalia Torio as Regina

Joseph Paul Kennedy as Jack

Dale Duko as Felix

What’s the production status of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone?

Netflix’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone entered production on October 20th, 2021, and ended several weeks later on December 22nd, 2021.

Filming took place in Connecticut, USA.

