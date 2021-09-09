‘The Way of the Househusband’ Part 2 Coming to Netflix in October 2021

One of the confounding anime we’ve seen released on Netflix in recent times, the renewal of The Way of the Househusband came surprisingly fast. However, what’s even more surprising is the second season is already set to be released on Netflix in October 2021.

The Way of the Househusband is a Netflix Original comedy anime series and adaptation of the Japanese manga series Gokushufudō by author Kousuke Oono. The production team behind the anime is J.C. Staff who have previously animated other Netflix Originals such as The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. 2, Back Street Girls, and Hi-Score Girl.

In the criminal underworld, Tatsu was once a legendary member of the Yazuka, who once defeated a rival gang single-handedly while only equipped with a lead pipe. The “Immortal Tatsu” strikes fear into the hearts and minds of police officers and criminals alike. Soon after disappearing, Tatsu resurfaces, now trying to make an honest living as a househusband to his wife Miku. Becoming a househusband poses a new challenge for Tatsu as he must contend with kitchen mishaps and dreaded supermarket sales.

The Way of the Househusband Part 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 14/04/2021)

The Way of the Househusband has been an immediate hit on Netflix, already making it into dozens of top ten lists on Netflix in different countries around the world. Arguably, the quality of the animation or lack thereof of the anime is what may have lead many to watch the series for themselves.

Putting aside the popularity of the anime, the first part only debuted with five episodes, which is an unusual amount for most anime. So the announcement that part 2 is on the way doesn’t come as a huge surprise.

Does the story need a part 2?

Thankfully with an anime like The Way of the Househusband, each episode is relatively self-contained and focuses on the antics of Tatsu since his retirement as a Yakuza boss and his new life as a househusband.

When is the Netflix release date for The Way of the Househusband part 2?

Our prediction for an October release date was correct! The second season of The Way of the Househusband will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, October 7th, 2021.

Cast members returning for The Way of the Househusband part 2

We can expect to see the following cast members to return to reprise their roles in part 2 of The Way of the Househusband:

Kenjirou Tsuda – Tatsu

Shizuka Itou – Miku

Kazuyuki Okitsu – Masa

Atsuko Tanaka – Hibari Torii

Mao Ichimichi – Gin

Yoshimasa Hosoya – Torajirou

Can we expect to see a part 3 of The Way of the Househusband?

It must also be noted that the anime has only covered roughly 26 chapters of the manga, and at the time of writing there is currently 69 chapters in total. This means we could easily see a part 3 on Netflix, and potentially a part 4.

Are you excited to watch part 2 of The Way of the Househusband on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!