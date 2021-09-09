‘SharkDog’ Returning to Netflix for Halloween Special & Season 2

Netflix’s newest animated kids series Sharkdog is getting both a full second season and a Halloween special.

Produced by One Animation and ViacomCBS Digital Studios International, the new kids’ CG-animated series tells the story of a young boy called Max who finds a unique pet who is a half-dog and half-shark. They go on numerous adventures together whether that be going diving, heading to the beach, babysitting, or heading out on a camping trip.

Originally pitched to Nickelodeon as part of the Nickelodeon’s Global Animated Shorts Program it eventually won and 20 episodes were produced around 90-seconds long in length. Fast forward to April 2020, Netflix picked up the show for 20 episodes but at 7 minutes long. Those released onto Netflix as 7 episodes with three stories combined into each episode (with the exception of episode 7).

Sharkdog dropped on Netflix globally on September 3rd, 2021.

With season 1 now available, it turns out more is on the way.

First up, a Halloween special was just officially announced for release on October 15th, 2021. The new special is called Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween.

Here are some first look photos at the new Halloween special.

In an interview with You Are Current (a local news organization for Indiana) it was revealed a second season is in development too. The interview with Liam Mitchell (who voices Max in the show) published on August 24th revealed the Halloween special was in development and the fact he’s working on season 2.

Mitchell was offered the role of Max back in 2019 and spoke to the outlet about how he records the lines for the show saying:

“My dad built a recording studio in a closet in our basement. I work once a week for about 2 to 3 hours. I get on a Zoom with the sound team in L.A. and I record my lines with them.”

No time scales on when we’ll see season 2 of Sharkdog on Netflix at the moment.

You can also see more from Jacinth Tan’s work in Disney’s Oddbods series and Antiks where she severed as a storyboard artist. She also was the creator and director of the animated short, Route 52and a short called Hard Boiled available below.

Are you looking forward to more episodes of Sharkdog on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.