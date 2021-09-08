‘Don’t Look Up’ Adam McKay Netflix Movie: Coming to Netflix in December 2021 & What We Know So Far

Adam McKay’s Netflix movie Don’t Look Up arrives on Netflix later this year and we’ve got everything you need to know about the movie highly tipped for an Oscar in 2022. Here’s what you need to know about Don’t Look Up on Netflix.

Don’t Look Up is an upcoming Netflix Original dark comedy written and directed by Adam McKay. McKay has directed the likes of The Other Guys, Vice and The Big Short and serves as an executive producer on Netflix’s Dead to Me and HBO’s Succession.

Handling the production is McKay’s Hyperobject Industries, to which Kevin Messick will co-produce the feature alongside McKay.

The project was first announced to be headed to Netflix back in February 2020.

When is the Don’t Look Up Netflix release date?

Don’t Look Up is scheduled for release on Netflix on Friday, December 24th, 2021.

Will Don’t Look Up be released in theatres?

In a wide-ranging interview with Netflix’s head of global film Scott Stuber, Stuber said that the movie will get an exclusive theatrical release. The length of this theatrical release is unknown, however with Variety reporting it could range between one week or just under four weeks.

Who are the cast members of Don’t Look Up?

The full cast list for Don’t Look Up has been confirmed:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Kate Dibiasky Jennifer Lawrence The Hunger | Silver Linings Playbook | American Hustle Brie Evantee Cate Blanchett Carol | The Lord of the Rings | Blue Jasmine Dr. Randall Mindy Leonardo DiCaprio Inception | The Departed | The Wolf of Wall Street President Janie Orlean Meryl Streep Out of Africa | The Devil Wears Prada | Sophie’s Choice Jason Orlean Jonah Hill 21 Jump Street | 22 Jump Street | The Wolf of Wall Street June Melanie Lynskey Togetherness | Heavenly Creatures | Up in the Air Dan Pawketty Matthew Perry Friends | The Whole Nine Yards | Fools Rush In Riley Bina Ariana Grande Sam & Cat | Beauty and the Beast | Victorious Phillip Himesh Patel Yesterday | Tenet | Eastenders TBA Timothée Chalamet Call Me by Your Name | Lady Bird | Beautiful Boy TBA Chris Evans Avengers Assemble | Captain America: Civil War | Knives Out TBA Ron Pearlman Hand of God | Hellboy | Pacific Rim TBA Tyler Perry Diary of a Mad Black Woman | Gone Girl | Madea’s Family Reunion TBA Kid Cudi Need for Speed | Project X | Rampage TBA Rob Morgan Mudbound | Daredevil | Godless

Don’t Look Up will be the fourth Netflix Original that Cate Blanchett has been attached to. Previously, Blanchett has starred in the animated feature Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, and the Australian drama Stateless. Her project with Netflix is a starring role in Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio.

The 2010s was an extremely busy decade for Jennifer Lawrence. In the past ten years, she has starred in some of the biggest franchises, earning an Academy Award along the way, but it’s only now that one of Hollywood’s best leading ladies will be starring in her first Netflix Original.

Notably, this will be the first Netflix Original starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Rob Morgan is an easily recognizable figure on Netflix, having starred in many projects over the past five years.

So far Morgan has had roles in the following Originals:

Daredevil

The Defenders

Godless

It’s Bruno

Jessica Jones

Luke Cage

Mudbound

The Punisher

Stranger Things

The Week Of

Alongside the production of Don’t Look Up, Morgan will star alongside Sandra Bullock in a future untitled Graham King project.

This will be the second time Rob Morgan has worked with Adam McKay after his time spent on the upcoming HBO series about the NBA team Los Angeles Lakers.

What is the plot of Don’t Look Up?

Only a brief synopsis for the film has been released so far.

“A pair of astronomers try to warn everyone on Earth that a giant a meteorite will destroy planet in six months.”

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with the New York Times, McKay described the movie in his own words saying:

“So it’s two midlevel, very sincere astronomers who make the discovery of a lifetime, which is a killer asteroid headed toward Earth. They have to warn everyone and have to go on a media tour. It’s them navigating our world. It’s them navigating their equivalent of Twitter. It’s them navigating the political landscape. It’s them navigating talk shows and how they’re perceived. It’s DiCaprio and Lawrence and Rob Morgan trying to warn the world. I call it a dark comedy.”

In addition, McKaysaid the movie began as a climate-change allegory saying:

“That is kind of how it started. But then the pandemic hit. What that did was bring out what the movie is really about, which is how we communicate with each other. We can’t even talk to each other anymore. We can’t even agree. So it’s about climate change, but at its root it’s about what has the internet, what have cellphones, what has the modern world done to the way we communicate.”

What will the runtime of Don’t Look Up be?

The runtime of Don‘t Look Up will be 2 hours and 25 minutes according to the Netflix page for the movie.

What is the production status of Don’t Look Up?

Filming had been planned to start in April 2020, but due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic principal photography didn’t begin until November 2020.

Shooting took place largely in Boston, Massachusetts, and finished in February 2021.





Throughout the course of 2021, a slew of pictures have dropped on the internet for the movie of both behind the scenes pictures including one post that “went viral” including this widely circulated picture of Jennifer Lawrence And Timothee Chalamet on set.

A fan account on Twitter by the name of Don’t Look Up News has been posting some excellent shots and is well worth a peruse if you have the time. Here are some of our favorite pictures they’ve managed to search out.

Meryl Streep as President Janie Orlean in ‘Don’t Look Up’ pic.twitter.com/u7E74bijHZ — Don’t Look Up News (@DontLookUpNews) August 2, 2021

December 11th, 2020 — Matthew Perry and Jonah Hill were spotted filming for the first time! pic.twitter.com/fSJ7TnH0Vb — Don’t Look Up News (@DontLookUpNews) February 22, 2021

December 1st, 2020 — Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted on set, this marked Leo’s first appearance! Filming took place at South Station. pic.twitter.com/jUhtkmKuEJ — Don’t Look Up News (@DontLookUpNews) February 22, 2021

“That a wrap! Made it thanks to @netflixfilm and a fantastic Covid plan. Great crew.“ (snarfiii via IG) pic.twitter.com/02QTay1fcz — Don’t Look Up News (@DontLookUpNews) February 20, 2021

Is there a trailer for Don’t Look Up?

After months and months of waiting Netflix has released its first official teaser trailer for Don’t Look Up.

Are you excited for Don’t Look Up on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!