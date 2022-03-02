‘The Young Wife’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

One of the upcoming projects from Netflix’s expansive partnerships with Higher Ground Productions (the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama) is The Young Wife. Here’s a look at everything we know so far about the upcoming Netflix family drama movie which is now in production.

The movie was first unveiled back in February 2021 by Netflix alongside seven other projects coming from Higher Ground Productions. The production company is behind a number of titles already on the service including Ada Twist, Scientist, Crip Camp, American Factory and Fatherhood. Some of their other upcoming projects includes Rustin due to release in 2022, Tenzing from Jennifer Peedom, and the adaptation of Angeline Boulley’s Firekeeper’s Daughter.

Here’s what was included in that initial announcement:

“The Young Wife is a feature film from writer and director Tayarisha Poe (Selah and the Spades). It follows Celestina, 29, on the day of her first wedding. Or not a wedding, exactly, but a party. A party where there’s movement, and Celestina is out of sync. The guests flood in; a storm approaches.”

Who’s behind The Young Wife?

Tayarisha Poe is both writing and directing the project.

Poe has been involved in television projects including Two Sentence Horror Stories from The CW (which is streaming on Netflix in the US) as well as directing episodes on The Twilight Zone and FX’s Dave.

She’s perhaps best known for Selah and the Spades movie which was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 and is even being developed as a TV series.

Producing the movie includes Lara Costa-Calzado and Tatiana Bears. Barack and Michelle Obama are also listed as producers on the project.

When will The Young Wife be in production for Netflix?

Thanks to Variety Insight, we can confirm that production reportedly started on February 28th and is due to last for around a month until March 29th, 2022.

Additional information seen by What’s on Netflix suggests that the show is filming in the City of Darien in Georgia.

Tayarisha Poe posted on Twitter on March 1st that she had a “great day one” which would allude to the first day of filming albeit without explicitly saying so.

The movie is reportedly filming in Georgia which is confirmed by the Georgia “currently filming” list which now includes The Young Wife. It’s worth noting that the site lists the distributor as “indie” however and not Netflix.

We’ll keep you posted on all things The Young Wife as and when we get more.