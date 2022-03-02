‘Top Boy’ Season 2: Coming to Netflix in March 2022 & What Else We Know So Far

Fans waited years for the reboot of Top Boy, and since 2019 fans have been waiting patiently for season 2. The wait is almost over, as Top Boy season 2 is coming to Netflix in March 2022.

Top Boy is a Netflix Original crime-drama series created and written by Ronan Bennett. The series was formerly a smash hit on British television network Channel 4. After its cancellation, there were many who thought Top Boy would never make a return to the small screen.

It’s thanks to Drake that the series has been revived, the Canadian rapper was a huge fan of the series and had even offered to fund the entire production of season 3. In the end, Netflix would pick up the series with Drake staying on as an executive producer. Ashley Walters returned to reprise his role as Dushane, and creator Ronan Bennett returned to write the latest season.

Top Boy season 2 renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 26/02/2020)

Before Top Boy had even arrived on Netflix it was reported that two seasons had been planned for its revival.

Despite arriving in September 2019, it took Netflix longer than expected to “renew” Top Boy for a second season.

What is the production status of Top Boy season 2?

Official Production Status: Post-Production/Complete (Last Updated: 02/03/2022)

The production of Top Boy season 2 was supposed to begin in Spring 2020, but thanks to the global pandemic production was put on hold for most of the year.

The filming of season 2 didn’t begin until Decemeber 2020. Some of the filming took place in Romford, East London, in particular the derelict housing estate.

When is Top Boy season 2 coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the trailer we now know that Top Boy season 2 is coming to Netflix on Friday, March 18th, 2022.

How many episodes can we expect from the next season?

We already have confirmation that the first episode in the next season is named “Killing No Murder”. However, it’s still remains unclear how many episodes season 2 will return with.

Which cast members will be returning?

Fans will be relieved to learn that the top players will be returning to the cast of Top Boy. This has been confirmed by various different social media accounts from Netflix.

Confirmed: Top Boy s2 is happening!! What we can tell you: – production starts this spring

– Dushane, Sully, Jamie and Shelley will return (!)

Thanks to his Bafta Rising Star win, many eyes will be on actor Michael Ward, who portrays Jamie. 2019 was a fantastic year for Ward who not only starred in a breakout role in Top Boy but was also acknowledged for his acting prowess in Blue Story.

Blue Story was highly controversial in the UK thanks to a mass brawl in Birmingham between 100 people, one of which was wielding a machete. The British crime-drama will debut in theatres in the US later this March.

