‘His & Hers’ Debuts Strong In Netflix Top 10s While ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ Fizzles

It’s a busy week in Netflix’s global Top 10s, with January releases now fully settling into place and a few early 2026 titles already reshaping the charts. A major limited series debut arrives straight at the top, a heavily promoted rom-com lands below expectations, and Stranger Things season 5 continues its steady march up the all-time rankings. Below, we break down the biggest movements, debuts, and trends from this week’s Netflix Top 10 data.

Programming note: Apologies for no top 10 report last week, we’d just taken delivery of the Next on Netflix 2026 slate and naturally, required a lot of attention! Normal weekly schedule resumes!

Before we dig into the stories, let’s begin with Stranger Things season 5, which burst onto the all-time list last week, holding the #9 spot (unfortunate given that it was the week it was supposed to be the release of episode 9), but has risen even further this week. It’s now at the #6 all-time spot and will continue picking up views for months to come, as we covered last week. You can find an updated most-watched list here, but below, you can see the all-time top 10:

How did this week’s top 10 stack up against prior weeks, dating back to June 2023? Pretty poorly with the exception of English TV:

English TV : 73,900,000 (Rank 11 of 134 weeks)

: 73,900,000 (Rank 11 of 134 weeks) English Film : 63,200,000 (Rank 103 of 134 weeks)

: 63,200,000 (Rank 103 of 134 weeks) Non-English TV : 20,400,000 (Rank 113 of 134 weeks)

: 20,400,000 (Rank 113 of 134 weeks) Non-English Film: 23,500,000 (Rank 110 of 134 weeks)

1. His & Hers Debuts Big on Netflix Top 10s

One of the first major limited series debuts of 2026 dropped last, with His & Hers, the new psychological thriller series featuring two top-tier talents in the lead roles: Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal. It debuted at #1 this week, unseating Run Away and Stranger Things 5, taking home 19.9M views and 86.8M hours watched.

Stacking up the debut against limited series releases throughout 2025 (and a few others before), you can see it premieres towards the top end of the range. Not quite at stratosphere levels, but still very high.

Netflix Viewership Data - 1 Week Analysis Title Cumulative Views (1 weeks) Rank Adolescence 24,300,000 1 Griselda 20,600,000 2 The Perfect Couple 20,300,000 3 His and Hers 19,900,000 4 Zero Day 19,100,000 5 Sirens 16,700,000 6 Run Away 12,700,000 7 Hostage 10,800,000 8 American Primeval 10,400,000 9 All The Light We Cannot See 9,800,000 10 The Madness 9,300,000 11 The Beast in Me 6,900,000 12 Black Rabbit 6,600,000 13 The Residence 6,400,000 14 A Man in Full 6,300,000 15 The Fall of the House of Usher 6,300,000 16 Apple Cider Vinegar 3,800,000 17 Death by Lightning 3,200,000 18 Ripley 2,300,000 19

2. People We Meet On Vacation Underperforms High Expectations

It’s crazy how much marketing went into People We Meet on Vacation, Netflix’s first of at least three planned adaptations of Emily Henry novels. It had months of build-up, a lot of space on the socials and at in-person events, and it debuted… OK? At 17.2M views, it’s performing below some of Netflix’s recent rom-coms from the past few years and plenty of movies that got smaller build-up. People watch what they want!

Netflix Viewership Data - 1 Week Analysis Title Cumulative Views (1 weeks) Rank Back in Action 46,800,000 1 Your Place or Mine 27,700,000 2 A Family Affair 26,800,000 3 Mother of the Bride 26,700,000 4 STRAW 25,300,000 5 Kinda Pregnant 25,100,000 6 My Oxford Year 24,600,000 7 The Life List 24,400,000 8 La Dolce Villa 19,800,000 9 Irish Wish 19,500,000 10 Madeas Destination Wedding 19,100,000 11 People We Meet on Vacation 17,200,000 12 Nonnas 15,300,000 13 Find Me Falling 14,400,000 14 The Wrong Paris 12,800,000 15 Faraway 12,000,000 16 Ruth and Boaz 10,300,000 17 Happiness for Beginners 9,300,000 18 A Tourist's Guide to Love 8,400,000 19 The Perfect Find 7,000,000 20

3. How is Harlan Coben’s latest series, Run Away, performing?

Because we missed last week’s top 10s, we missed the start of Run Away, which debuted on New Year’s Day, a tradition for Harlan Coben titles. That’s been the case for three years on the trot now, with Missing You debuting in 2025, Fool Me Once in 2024, and Stay Close debuting on New Year’s Eve in 2021. With the caveat that those dates land on different days depending on when those dates fall, here’s a look at how Run Away is stacking up thus far.

Stacked up against other series that debuted on a Thursday, mostly from the UK, here’s how Run Away looks on that front:

Netflix Viewership Data - 2 Week Analysis Title Cumulative Views (2 weeks) Rank Adolescence 66,300,000 1 Run Away 28,300,000 2 Wayward 22,300,000 3 Black Mirror - Season 7 17,700,000 4 Dept. Q 14,900,000 5 Black Rabbit 13,600,000 6 Bodies 13,200,000 7 House of Guinness 11,600,000 8 Toxic Town 9,500,000 9

4. How high will The Great Flood go?

Although Stranger Things is taking up most of the oxygen when it comes to the all-time top 10, the South Korean movie The Great Flood continues to chunk in views week after week and remains in the #1 spot now 4 weeks in. It’s sitting at #7 on the all-time list as it stands, but it still has until March 20th to keep pulling in views during its 91-day debut period.

Looking at the chart, it seems to be using its current trajectory; it’s aiming for around the #4 spot that the German film Exterritorial nabbed last year. It may fall short, though, but it’s certainly tracking ahead of the Spanish film Nowhere for #5 at the very least.

5. Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story in Week 2

Another title we missed last week was Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story, the big new documentary release for Christmas, and what a joyous addition it was. It performed incredibly well in week 1 with 15M views and continued well in week 2, although the Poop Cruise entry of Trainwreck is still just ahead of it.

Netflix Viewership Data - 2 Week Analysis Title Cumulative Views (2 weeks) Rank Trainwreck: Poop Cruise 28,200,000 1 Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story 24,100,000 2 Con Mum 10,300,000 3 Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel 7,800,000 4 Trainwreck: Balloon Boy 7,000,000 5 Untold: The Fall of Favre 6,800,000 6

6. Alpha Males S4 Underperforms S3 despite odds stacked in its favor

The Spanish comedy series has been a reliable hit for Netflix Spain for a while now, but the show may have peaked with season 3. Season 4 returned on January 9th but notably went from 10 episodes to 6 episodes. Given that views favors shorter seasons, this should’ve worked in the titles favorite but alas, it debuted below season 3.

Netflix Viewership Data - 1 Week Analysis Title Cumulative Views (1 weeks) Rank Alpha Males - Season 3 2,600,000 1 Alpha Males - Season 4 2,100,000 2 Alpha Males - Season 2 900,000 3

7. A Final Check-In With Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is one of our biggest viewership disappointments of 2025, as we’ve already covered, but now into week 5, the difference between it and Glass Onion is a casm and by our count, is currently down 46% (121.4M vs 64.7M for Wake Up Dead Man). I don’t know if Netflix is going to do a fourth. I hope they do, but there’ll need to be some soul-searching about why this one underperformed.

That’s our biggest stories and takeaways from the Netflix top 10s this week – what did we miss? Let us know in the comments.