Home Netflix Top 10 Reports Stranger Things

Stranger Things Season 5 Enters All-Time Top 10 List; Can It Topple Season 4 and Wednesday?

We won’t know the final placement until April 2026…


Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar

By  • 

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Stranger Things Finale Jumps Viewership

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. (Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things: Season 5. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Stranger Things is on the all-time most-watched list! Season 5 is going to be a monster hit, but we won’t know its final ranking on the Netflix top 10s until early April 2026. 

According to a Netflix press release, the launch of Stranger Things S5 volume 3 also contributed to Netflix’s “most views ever on a New Year’s Day,” setting two records for the season, given that it also helped make Christmas Day the most-watched ever.

Here’s a complete recap of the six weeks Stranger Things has featured in the top 10s so far:

Week in Top 10 Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Weekly Rank
1 Nov 23 to Nov 30, 2025 284,200,000 (New) 59,600,000 1
2 Nov 30 to Dec 7, 2025 112,700,000 (-60%) 23,600,000 1
3 Dec 7 to Dec 14, 2025 53,200,000 (-53%) 11,200,000 3
4 Dec 14 to Dec 21, 2025 38,900,000 (-27%) 8,200,000 4
5 Dec 21 to Dec 28, 2025 284,800,000 (+632%) 34,500,000 1
6 Dec 28 to Jan 4, 2026 325,600,000 (+14%) 31,300,000 1

Important to note in this table that views decline because of the expanded runtime of each new volume release. 

It’S Over: Stranger Things Episode 9 Isn’T Coming & Conformity Gate Was All Fan-Fiction

Its performance thus far has knocked Fool Me Once out of the Netflix top 10 and into #9, and it’s got a long way to go. As of week 6, the series has pulled in over a billion hours watched globally (1,099,500,000), which equates to 105.7M views.

As a reminder on the views it’ll need to get to topple Stranger Things season 4, Adolescence, and Wednesday S1:

  1. Wednesday S1: 252.10M views
  2. Adolescence: 142.6M views
  3. Stranger Things 4: 140.7M views

Our prediction? It’s definitely on track to topple Wednesday season 2, but we’re a bit far out to know whether it’s going to take out the other three. We’ll have some more predictions for you in the coming weeks. 

I tapped our numbers guru, Frederic (Netflix and Chiffres), for a live look at the race for third spot on the list. At the moment, S5 is tracking above S4, but we need to wait a few weeks to see how the trajectory settles. 

Stranger Things S5 Tracking All Time

How does Netflix’s all-time top 10 work for Stranger Things S5?

This has caused some confusion on how views and hours are actually calculated when seasons are split, so here’s a bit of an explainer. 

The overall top 10 list is calculated for the first 91 days of release. For the Stranger Things split season, that means:

  • Taking Volume 1 viewing hours from November 26th to February 25th and adding to a pot
  • Taking Volume 2 viewing hours from December 25th to March 26th, and also adding to a pot
  • Finally, putting Volume 3 viewing hours from December 31st to April 1st into the pot of overall viewing hours

Then, taking that end group of hours watched and dividing by the runtime of all three seasons, in this case, Netflix measures it at 10 hours and 24 minutes. That means we won’t know the final top 10 figure until April 1st, 2026, or rather April 3rd, when Netflix drops its top 10 data. 

Volumes Top 10 Explainer

Illustration by What’s on Netflix

Before we leave you, here’s a look at the pure hours chart comparing seasons 4 and 5 so far:

Note: An earlier version of this article said it’d be May 2026 when we learn of the final number. This has been corrected.

We’ve got more analysis from the Netflix top 10s coming up in a bit, so stay tuned to our Netflix top 10 reports page for the latest. 

Explore Our Top 10 Netflix Tools

🔍 Title Search Tool 📊 Engagement Report Search 🌍 Top 10 by Country 🕒 Most Shows/Movies Watched of All Time 📅 Weekly Rank List
What's on Netflix Avatar

Written by

Kasey Moore is the founder and editor-in-chief of What's on Netflix, the leading independent resource covering Netflix with over a decade of hands-on experience tracking Netflix’s new releases, removals, and breaking news. His reporting and data insights have been featured in leading publications including Variety, THR, Bloomberg, and Business Insider.

More on

PosterRating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror
Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder
Season Additions:
  • Season 5 - Volume 3 was added to Netflix on December 31st, 2025
  • Season 5 - Volume 2 was added to Netflix on December 25th, 2025
  • Season 5 - Volume 1 was added to Netflix on November 27th, 2025
  • Season 4 - Volume 2 was added to Netflix on July 1st, 2022
  • Season 4 - Volume 1 was added to Netflix on May 27th, 2022

More Stranger Things Articles

Newest Articles - Netflix Top 10 Reports

Stranger Things Viewing Hours Surges After Volume 2 Drop; The Great Flood Eyes Netflix’s All-Time Most-Watched List Article Teaser Photo

Stranger Things Viewing Hours Surges After Volume 2 Drop; The Great Flood Eyes Netflix’s All-Time Most-Watched List
'The Great Flood' Is A Big Hit and 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 Debuts Strong - Netflix Top 10 Report Article Teaser Photo

'The Great Flood' Is A Big Hit and 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 Debuts Strong - Netflix Top 10 Report
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Fight Viewership Hit 33M - Here's How It Compares To Prior Boxing Matches Article Teaser Photo

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Fight Viewership Hit 33M - Here's How It Compares To Prior Boxing Matches
Denzel Washington's 'Here Comes The Flood' and Greta Gerwig's 'Narnia' Lead Interest for Netflix 2026 Movie Slate Article Teaser Photo

Denzel Washington's 'Here Comes The Flood' and Greta Gerwig's 'Narnia' Lead Interest for Netflix 2026 Movie Slate

Recommended from What's on Netflix

Netflix’s Most Watched Series and Movies Ever

Netflix’s Most Watched Series and Movies Ever

‘Demon Slayer’ Dominates As Most Watched Anime on Netflix But ‘Naruto’ Biggest Franchise

‘Demon Slayer’ Dominates As Most Watched Anime on Netflix But ‘Naruto’ Biggest Franchise

Stranger Things Viewing Hours Surges After Volume 2 Drop; The Great Flood Eyes Netflix’s All-Time Most-Watched List

Stranger Things Viewing Hours Surges After Volume 2 Drop; The Great Flood Eyes Netflix’s All-Time Most-Watched List

A Deep Dive Into The Library Netflix Will Acquire With Warner Bros. & HBO

A Deep Dive Into The Library Netflix Will Acquire With Warner Bros. & HBO