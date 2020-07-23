‘Trinkets’ Second and Final Season Coming to Netflix in August 2020

Fans of Trinkets got their wish in the summer of 2019 when it was announced that the teen-drama would return for a second and final season. It’s been a long wait, but we can now confirm that Trinkets season 2 will premiere on Netflix in August 2020.

Trinkets is a Netflix Original teen-drama series created by Amy Andelson, Emily Meyer and Kirsten Smith. The series stars Deadpool starlet Brianna Hildebrand, Kiana Madeira, and debuting actress Quintessa Swindell. Directing duties were split amongst four directors, notably, some of these were directed by Sherwin Shilati who previously worked on popular teen-drama Riverdale.

After being caught shoplifting Elodie is sent to Shoplifters Anonymous to help curb her obsession with stealing. When Elodie meets two other girls at her support group, a strong bond forms between the trio, united over their love of shoplifting. As the trio challenge each other to see who can steal the most, Elodie allows her obsession to deepen further, risking her future for a few trinkets.

Trinkets Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

We finally have confirmation that Trinkets has been renewed! The series will return for one more season.

You had questions, we’ve got answers. The conclusion to the Trinkets story. The final season coming 2020. pic.twitter.com/lhfv4SkvXA — Trinkets (@TrinketsNetflix) July 29, 2019

Does the story warrant a season 2?

*SPOILERS FOR SEASON 1*

While the ending of the first season can be interpreted in different ways, it definitely set up everything for another season. Trinkets ended on a massive cliffhanger, which has left everyone who out of the three girls are being chased by the police?

Elodie is the likeliest as she has ran away from home to join Sabine on the latter’s tour with the band. A big factor in Elodie’s choice to run away was the fact her Dad wanted to send her to a facility thag would have treated for her shoplifting addiction. Her Dad found the note which may have explained why she had run away, therefore, he would have definitely phoned the police to report a kidnapping (assuming he knows she went with Sabine).

Moe’s life has hit rock bottom after her STEM program is rejected after punching Tabitha’s ex-boyfriend Brady. She’s also resorted to stealing again after she stole a bottle of liquor. We even learned that Moe had never stolen prior to meeting the other girls, she had simply taken the fall for one of her brother’s friends. With Moe being implicit in stealing Brady’s car and punching him, it’s possible he could be raining all his anger down on her.

Tabitha stole the keys to Brady’s car which led to the girls crashing it. Not to mention she refused to give into his demands of getting back together and instead chose to pursue Luka instead. Still bitter and angry over their break up he could be phoning the police on her.

How have subscribers taken to Trinkets?

Suffice to say opinion has been somewhat mixed on the series. But compared to other teen dramas that have been released this year Trinkets certainly appears to be one of the stronger titles.

Trinkets Season 2 Release Date

Thanks to Netflix announcing its August line-up we can now confirm that the final season of Trinkets will be available to stream on Netflix on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020.

