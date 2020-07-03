Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in September 2020

Netflix is lining up plenty of new Netflix Originals for the month of September 2020. Below, we’ll be diving deep into the list of Netflix Originals currently scheduled.

In case you missed any of the August 2020 Originals, we’re still learning of new movies and series. Currently, August is headlined by the likes of Lucifer season 5a, the final season of The Rain and a few other gems.

Please note: this is an extremely early look at what’s coming to Netflix in September 2020. We’ll have expanded lists throughout July and August 2020.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Netflix Release Date: September 4th

Horror fans listen up. This is probably the biggest horror title coming out of Netflix in 2020 and sees Charlie Kaufman adapting and directing the tremendous novel of the same name.

The movie already has a huge cast lined up including Jesse Plemon leading with Jessie Buckley and Toni Collette and David Thewlis also starring.

You can read more of what to expect from the upcoming movie in our extensive preview.

🚨New Charlie Kaufman alert! I'M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS—an exploration of regret, longing & the fragility of the human spirit—comes to Netflix on 4 September. Inspired by Iain Reid's novel, Kaufman's latest stars Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette & David Thewlis. — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 1, 2020

Undercover (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: September 6th, 2020

Netflix has several titles in its Originals library called Undercover but in this instance, we’re referring to the Belgian crime drama series.

The new season aired on Eén and will debut on Netflix in early September.

Undercover follows agents infiltrating and exposing large drug operations.

Family Business (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: September 11th, 2020

The French comedy series will be returning to Netflix in mid-September and will continue the story of a family deep into the weed business as France begins legalizing the drug.

Welcome to Sudden Death

Netflix Release Date: September 29th, 2020

Netflix has been crafting a sequel to the Sudden Death movie (originally starring Jean-Claude Van Damme) and updating modern audiences and will see the movie hit at the end of September 2020.

Dallas Jackson is behind the sequel with him also directing too.

The new movie stars Michael Jai White, Gary Owen, Gillian White, Kristen Harris and Anthony Grant.

Enola Holmes

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Millie Bobby Brown is back with Netflix for her second major project for the streamer. In this movie, we’ll see Sherlock’s sister going out on her own sleuthing adventure looking into the conspiracy surrounding a young Lord.

Whether the major lawsuit could potentially prevent Netflix from releasing Enola Holmes is yet to be seen but for the moment, a broad September release has been given.

You can read more about Enola Holmes on Netflix in our extensive preview.

Ratched

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Netflix is also rebooting another title in September with the Ryan Murphy produced series based on One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

It’s starring Sarah Paulson as the notorious Nurse Ratched and has already been renewed for a second season too.

There has been rumors that this series may get pulled out of September into August.

Mighty Express

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Note: Excludes Netflix Canada

From the creator of Paw Patrol comes a brand new kids series called Mighty Express. The kids series follows trains and kids who are operating various stations and going on adventures together.

Expect plenty of episodes and seasons going forward as Netflix rarely gave a huge 52-episode order for the series.

What are you looking forward to catching on Netflix in September 2020? Let us know in the comments.