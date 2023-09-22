Unicorn Academy to Debut on Netflix on November 2nd; Sets Roblox Premiere Date

Scheduled for release in early November is the new kids animated series Unicorn Academy, which will release its first season of episodes on November 2nd, 2023. Ahead of that release on Netflix globally, it’ll be premiering on Roblox.

The first batch of episodes will arrive on Netflix on November 2nd with more planned throughout 2024 and into 2025. Season 1 kicks off with an extended 72-minute episode.

Unicorn Academy was first unveiled by Variety in March, with additional details released in June 2023.

The official synopsis of the series, created by Spin Master Entertainment, is as follows:

“When a dark force threatens to destroy Unicorn Island, a brave teen and her five schoolmates must rise up to protect their beloved magical academy.”

This is the latest show from Spin Master to come to Netflix with prior entries including Mighty Express, Bakugan, and Abby Hatcher.

A first look trailer was released for the new series on September 21st:

Cast List Revealed for Unicorn Academy

Since our first report, we’ve also had six of the main cast members unveiled, with many voices being familiar to those who have watched other Netflix Original kid’s titles:

Sara Garcia (My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale) as Sophia

(My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale) as Sophia Sadie Laflamme-Snow (Slasher) as Ava

(Slasher) as Ava Kamaia Fairburn (Endlings)

(Endlings) Gabriella Kosmidis (Immortals Fenyx Rising) as Isabel Armstrong

(Immortals Fenyx Rising) as Isabel Armstrong Kolton Stewart (Some Assembly Required) as Rory

(Some Assembly Required) as Rory Kari Wong (PJ Masks)

Unicorn Academy Roblox Debut Scheduled for September 22nd

Ahead of its Netflix debut, the show will have a “Watch Party” within Roblox scheduled for September 22nd at 4 PM PST.

Per a press release from GameFam, the company behind the initiative with Spin Master.

“In a unique fusion of entertainment and gaming, the premiere of Spin Master Entertainment’s Unicorn Academy – a Netflix-original animated series – is set to take place in Gamefam’s smash hit Roblox game Twilight Daycare. Players will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the enchanting universe of Unicorn Academy as they follow Sophia™ on her journey from ordinary to extraordinary – as she discovers her destiny as a unicorn rider. Entering the metaverse for the first time, Unicorn Academy’s activation will be promoted throughout Gamefam’s portfolio of popular Roblox games including Build to Survive Simulator, Easy Obby, Gym Tycoon, Hospital Life, Little World, Starving Artists and Tower of Misery.”

This is an interesting strategy for the releasing on kids content on Netflix. We’ve quite often seen episodes released in full on YouTube or clips uploaded to TikTok, but using Roblox as a release tactic is relatively new.

