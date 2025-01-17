‘Plankton: The Movie’: Netflix’s Second SpongeBob SquarePants Film Arrives in March 2025

Netflix has dated its second SpongeBob SquarePants movie that’ll shift focus onto the evil villain Plankton. It’s due out in March 2025, and here’s everything we know so far.

SpongeBob SquarePants has been on the air since 1999. It remains Nickelodeon’s most significant IP, with nearly 300 episodes and countless spin-offs and movies. While the mothership is still running, it has seen multiple spin-offs and a myriad of movies, too.

In 2019, Nickelodeon and Netflix struck a deal to bring new Nickelodeon projects exclusively to Netflix. Around the time of that deal, The New York Times was the first to mention that SpongeBob would be Netflix-bound. In their report, they referred to a Squidward musical, and although we’ve not seen that come to fruition specifically, we have gotten two SpongeBob SquarePants movie spin-offs.

Since that deal was struck, Netflix has received numerous live-action projects and animated feature films from Nickelodeon, such as Invader Zim: Enter the FLORPUS, The Loud House Movie, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, and The Casagrandes Movie.

The first SpongeBob movie would come in August 2024 and was centered on the side character of Sandy Cheeks. It’s titled Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie and was released to mixed reviews, but it spent 3 weeks in the Netflix top 10s, picking up 47M hours watched, which equates to 32.4M views.

What We Know About Plankton: The Movie Coming to Netflix

Let’s start with the all-important release date. In January 2025, USA Today revealed that the movie would drop on Netflix globally on March 7th, 2025.

The logline for Plankton: The Movie is brief: “Plankton’s world is flipped upside down when his plan for world domination is thwarted.”

The movie is directed by Dave Needham (Penguins of Madagascar, The Boss Baby) and written by Doug Lawrence, Kaz, and Chris Viscardi.

The SpongeBob SquarePants cast are all confirmed to return in this second entry, reprising their roles from the main show and The Sandy Cheeks Movie. They are:

Doug Lawrence as Plankton

as Plankton Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants

as SpongeBob SquarePants Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick

as Patrick Rodger Bumpass as Squidward

as Squidward Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks

as Sandy Cheeks Clancy Brown as Mr. Crabs

as Mr. Crabs Jill Talley as Karen Plankton

Plankton: The Movie will contain original songs by Bret McKenzie, Linda Perry, Mark Mothersbaugh, and Bob Mothersbaugh, with Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper composing the score.

Plankton: The Movie is one of at least seven confirmed animated movies coming to Netflix in 2025. Others include In Your Dreams, Pookoo, and The Twits. We should also note that Plankton: The Movie was also among the 2024 Netflix Animation leaks.

Are you excited about Plankton: The Movie? Let us know in the comments, and keep this post bookmarked for the latest.