Virgin River Season 7 Gets Official Netflix Release Date and First-Look Photo

Netflix has officially confirmed the release date for Virgin River Season 7, along with the first-look image from the upcoming season. After months of anticipation following the Season 6 finale, the series will return on March 12, 2026, bringing Mel, Jack, and the rest of the Virgin River community back to the screen. Season 7 will once again consist of 10 episodes.

The announcement was made during Netflix’s Next on Netflix 2026 event, where the streamer locked in the premiere date and shared a preview image from Episode 3. While fans already expected the series to return in March, this marks the first official confirmation from Netflix, along with the first visual glimpse of the new season. Of course, we already had hints that the series would return in March, courtesy of one of the show’s stars accidentally leaking the release month.

Where Virgin River Season 7 Picks Up After the Season 6 Cliffhanger

According to showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, Season 7 resumes directly after the Season 6 cliffhanger. The finale left several storylines unresolved, most notably Jack’s discovery when he enters Charmaine’s home and the twins’ bedroom after she fails to attend his wedding to Mel.

Season 7 is set to clarify what Jack discovered that night, including the fate of Charmaine and the twins, following a storyline that has remained unresolved since the Season 6 finale.

Mel and Jack’s Adoption Story Moves to the Forefront

One of the central storylines of Season 7 will focus on Mel and Jack’s adoption journey. Alexandra Breckenridge previously confirmed during press for her Netflix holiday film My Secret Santa that the new season will explore the couple’s efforts to adopt, including the decisions they face along the way.

The adoption storyline was introduced in the latter half of Season 5 but was essentially paused during Season 6 to make room for Mel and Jack’s wedding. In the final episode of Season 6, the arc was reintroduced when Marley, a pregnant young woman, approached Mel about the possibility of adoption after the couple who had initially been set to adopt her baby fell through. Season 7 brings that storyline back into focus as it resumes from where the finale left off.

Their honeymoon will also be part of the narrative. Scenes for the trip were filmed during the show’s final weeks of production in Mexico.

What’s Next for the Rest of Virgin River

Several long-running character arcs will continue to evolve in Season 7:

Doc and Hope will deal with the fallout of Doc’s medical license suspension, as Grace Valley’s expansion into Virgin River raises new challenges.

Roland, Hope's husband, will have an increased presence, with the season exploring more of Hope's background and personal history.

Brady's storyline continues after his bank account is drained by Lark, revealed to the audience to be Jimmy's partner. Season 7 will follow whether he can track her down and recover his money.

The unresolved triangle between Brie, Mike, and Brady remains central. Mike proposed to Brie despite knowing she cheated on him with Brady, and her response is still pending as the season begins.

Preacher and Kaia ended Season 6 on stable ground, but Kaia's stance on marriage is revisited this season. After her first marriage, she had been clear that she did not plan to marry again, but her relationship with Preacher brings that position back into question.

Babies, Births, and New Beginnings

Mel’s adoption journey will not be the only baby-focused storyline. Lizzie and Denny’s child is expected to be born in the first half of the season. The circumstances surrounding the birth remain undisclosed, including whether it will take place at Mel’s birthing center or under more complicated conditions, and whether the baby will have Huntington’s disease.

Meanwhile, Everett, Mel’s father, is set to become a more active presence in the community. While the showrunner has dismissed a romantic storyline between Everett and Muriel, Muriel’s breast cancer storyline may deepen their bond, whether as friends or something that develops later in the season.

New Characters Joining Virgin River Season 7

Season 7 introduces several new faces:

Austin Nichols joins the cast in an undisclosed role.

Cody Kearsley appears as Clay, a former rodeo rider with a troubled past and a missing sister. His social media posts showing horseback and lasso training align with the show's continued interest in Western-themed elements.

Sarah H. Canning joins as Victoria, a former police officer now working as an investigator for the state medical board. Her arrival to assess Doc's practice leads to an unexpected reunion with someone from her past.

Matty Finocchio joins as Tony and is currently credited in four episodes.

joins as Tony and is currently credited in four episodes. Jayce Barreiro is confirmed to return as Roy.

Roland’s home becomes the center of a historical war reenactment, serving as the season’s town-wide event, a tradition the series revisits each year.

First-Look Photo Details

The first-look image released by Netflix comes from Episode 3 and features a classic Mel and Jack moment. The image also includes a woman seen only from behind, likely Marley.

A Long-Running Netflix Success

Virgin River was officially renewed for Season 7 in July 2025, following early signs of renewal that surfaced ahead of Netflix’s confirmation. The series is based on the bestselling Harlequin book series by Robyn Carr, which includes more than twenty novels and has sold over 13 million copies worldwide. The franchise was also named to the HarperCollins 200 list, recognizing 200 iconic books published over the past two centuries.

With just over two months to go before its return, Virgin River is set to bring viewers back to its familiar, if increasingly complicated, small-town world.