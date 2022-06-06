‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Warrior Nun season 2 is coming to Netflix globally this winter as confirmed at Netflix’s Geeked Week. Here’s an updated everything you need to know guide for Warrior Nun season 2 including who will star, where the show is in production, what to expect, and more!

Warrior Nun is a Netflix Original fantasy-drama series, based on the comic book series of the same name by Ben Dunn. Directed by Simon Barry, the production of Warrior Nun is carried out by the same team behind Game of Thrones.

Warrior Nun to feature at Netflix’s Geeked Week

First and foremost, let’s kick off our big preview with the news out of Netflix’s Geeked Week. Warrior Nun featured at Netflix’s Geeked Week on June 6th alongside other TV shows like Manifest, Locke and Key, and Shadow and Bone.

We got two major bits of news including our very first look at the new season and the release window of “This Winter”.

The new teaser trailer features a recap of season 1 as well as some new clips from the forthcoming second season with the new villain of the new season being Adriel.

Warrior Nun season 2 Netflix renewal status

The writers also teased they’re already beginning planning plus by most metrics, the show performed well. Soon after the series was released we heard under good authority that Warrior Nun had already been renewed for season 2.

Simon Barry, who serves as the showrunner for Warrior Nun said the following in an interview regarding the future (before it received official renewal):

“When we were finishing Season 1, we had many more avenues to go down story-wise. So we created a folder thinking, hey, if we’re lucky enough to get Season 2, here are some things we could draw from. After seeing the show completed, we regrouped just to talk about ideas.”

The show was officially renewed on August 19th, 2020 with a selection of the cast and crew coming together via a virtual call to confirm that season 2 is officially happening.

How well has Warrior Nun performed on Netflix?

In the first last 30 days (July 6th to August 6th, 2020), the series was the third biggest TV show on Netflix in the world. Cursed and Dark Desire took first and second spots respectively.

The series also topped the charts for July 2020 globally being the most popular TV show in the world.

In the United States, the series ranked at number 6 and in the United Kingdom, the series ranked fourth. In the US, the series peaked at position number two for the first weekend it was available beaten out by Unsolved Mysteries.

Warrior Nun did hit the #1 position in Brazil, the Netherlands, and New Zealand.

What to expect from Warrior Nun season 2

The climactic end to the first season of Warrior Nun left fans drooling for more kick-ass action.

The Order of the Cruciform Sword’s true purpose was revealed, being nothing more than puppets for Adriel against the forces of Heaven. His true identity was revealed by Ava after he touches her. The original knights of the order mistook him for an angel after he successfully killed a Tarask monster that followed him out of a demonic portal.

Hiding himself away in the tombs of the Vatican, Adriel had hidden the halo inside the original Warrior Nun, and by creating the Order, gave him protection from Heaven.

After escaping his tomb, Adrial seeks to recapture the halo from the Order and proceed with his nefarious plans.

Despite her gusto, Shotgun Mary was overwhelmed by the possessed forces of Adrial, leaving Ava and the other sisters to take on Adrial his small army of Wraith Demons.

The next season will see Ava and the Order bringing the fight to Adriel. With the devil now revealing himself to the world, instead of standing alone, the forces of heaven may descend upon the Vatican and give assistance to the Order.

While outmatched in power, for the time being, Ava’s skill as the Warrior Nun is growing. Given enough time, Ava is likely to be more than a match in combat against Adriel and his demonic powers.

One thing is for certain, the existence of The Order of the Cruciform Sword is built on a lie. So it’s up to Ava and the remaining sisters to bring its new meaning.

There’s also the little issue of Father Vincent’s betrayal, that lead to the demise of Sister Shannon. Suffice to say the girls may commit a cardinal sin if they seek to issue wrathful vengeance upon their former mentor.

Simon Barry also teased some other things we can expect from season 2 in an interview with Looper saying:

“Well, I guess we were holding back so many secrets in a way in season one. The fact that we now have the cat is out of the bag, so to speak, in terms of the mythology of the show. I think it’ll be really exciting to take that journey and unpack what we’ve revealed. The appearance of Adriel, the relationship with Father Vincent, and also as the stakes have changed for Ava and the other sister warriors. For me, it really is building on what we did well in season one — and hopefully doing a better job at season 2, if we get it.”

When can we expect season 2 of Warrior Nun on Netflix?

Season 2 of Warrior Nun is confirmed to come to Netflix in 2022.

Filming for season 1 took place between March 11th, 2019, and July 5th, 2019. It then took almost a full year for the series to arrive on Netflix around the globe.

In June 2021, the showrunner Simon Barry shared numerous pictures in Spain where they were location scouting.

Location scouting is essentially visiting various locations mapping out where scenes are going to be shot. The show is essentially in pre-production at this point with scripts written and just planning taking place which is essential to ensure a smooth production.

Your random update of strange location scouting discoveries that have nothing to do with the S2 plot of #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/gB4DYcdaIX — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) July 1, 2021

David Hayter, who serves as a director on the series, confirmed on Twitter that he was in Spain for 6 months from May 2021 for production on the show.

Filming then got underway according to Simon Barry on July 26th, 2021.

On August 6th, Barry posted a very moody picture from the set of Warrior Nun season 2.

Midnight in the garden of good and evil. #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/cU1KHjwiQe — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) August 6, 2021

The main unit of Warrior Nun wrapped up filming on November 3rd according to Simon Barry who thanked his cast and crew. A second unit is likely going to be doing a bit more filming for the series but the bulk of it is now done. In the Tweet he said:

“That is a wrap on Warrior Nun main unit s2! Sincere thanks to our amazing crew and cast that give 100% every day. Thank you Madrid for being such a wonderful home and to Netflix & Fresco Film Services for supporting our crazy vision. Can’t wait to share this epic s2 with everyone!”

In late February 2022, Simon Barry provided an update on the process. When asked where season 2 was on Twitter, Barry responded:

“It’s in several thousand small digital parts in a massive Netflix server, being reassembled by brilliantly talented artists who need to shape it just right so that it melts your brain in the desired fashion we imagined.”

Simon Barry has also shared several behind-the-scenes look at Warrior Nun S2.

“Happy New Year from #WarriorNun – we can’t wait to share Season 2 with you in 2022!”

New Cast for Warrior Nun Season 2

In October 2021, word got out that three new cast members had joined Warrior Nun season 2.

These include:

Meena Rayann (known for Game of Thrones) will play Yasmine Amunet, a Coptic Nun who is a journalist and a scholar.

(known for Game of Thrones) will play Yasmine Amunet, a Coptic Nun who is a journalist and a scholar. Jack Mullarkey (debuted on Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla) will play Miguel, a mysterious activist who gets wind of Ava’s mission. Reportedly a keeper of secrets.

(debuted on Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla) will play Miguel, a mysterious activist who gets wind of Ava’s mission. Reportedly a keeper of secrets. Richard Clothier (known for Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them) will play Cardinal William Foster who is second in command at the Vatican.

Also set to appear in season 2 of Warrior Nun are Christian Stamm as Cardinal Gunter, Nico Conde as Hans, and Ella Kweku.

Are you looking forward to watching Warrior Nun season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!