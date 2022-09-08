One of the most highly requested adaptations in recent memory, there is an incredible amount of excitement surrounding the anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man. Announced to be released in October 2022, the anime will be coming to Netflix, but only in select regions outside of the USA.

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man began its serialization in Weekly Shōnen Jump on December 3rd, 2018, and was an instant smash hit. In just under four years, the manga has sold over 15 million copies worldwide and is highly regarded as one of the best, and freshest takes on the Shonen genre.

Studio MAPPA, the animation studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen, Kakegurui, and Attack on Titan, is producing the anime adaptation.

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as “Chainsaw Man” a man with a devil’s heart.

Will Chainsaw Man season 1 be coming to Netflix?

Fans of Chainsaw Man will be delighted to hear that the anime will be coming to Netflix, however, it’s unclear which regions we can expect to see the anime released.

On the official website for Chainsaw Man, multiple streaming services have been listed to distribute the anime around the world, these include;

Amazon Prime Video

Animax Korea

Ani-One

bilibili

Netflix

Crunchyroll

Hulu

We can confirm that Chainsaw Man will be available to stream on Netflix Japan, and episodes will be made available the same day they are broadcast on Japanese networks such as TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkaido, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting.

Netflix has yet to announce which regions outside of Japan will be lucky enough to receive weekly episodes of Chainsaw Man. However, if the anime has the same distribution as Spy x Family, then we can expect to see the following countries receive Chainsaw Man;

Hong Kong

India

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

In the United States, Chainsaw Man will be available to stream on both Crunchyroll and Hulu. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in Japanese with English subtitles, and an English dub.

In the UK, Chainsaw Man will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The first episode of Chainsaw Man will be broadcast, and available to stream on Tuesday, October 12th, 2022.

