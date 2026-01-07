‘Wednesday’ Season 3 Gets New Filming Updates and New Codename

Cameras are nearly ready to roll on the third season of Netflix’s juggernaut hit, Wednesday. Thanks to a new production listing update, we now have confirmed preliminary dates for the shoot, a return to the Emerald Isle, and a brand new working title that pays homage to the Addams Family creator.

It has been a quiet few months for Nevermore Academy alumni since the dramatic conclusion of Season 2, but the wait for news is finally over. While Netflix has kept officially mum on the specifics, a new production listing has surfaced that gives us our best look yet at the schedule for Season 3. Now we’ve known for a while that season 3 wouldn’t get into production until early 2026 (despite MANY reports suggesting a late 2025 start could be on the cards), and it wasn’t until November/December that a clip surfaced with Luiz Guzman confirming a February start.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming production start of Wednesday Season 3.

New Working Title: “Briarcliff”

Production listings for high-profile Netflix shows rarely use their official names to avoid drawing crowds. For Season 3, Wednesday is operating under the working title “Briarcliff” (specifically listed as “Briarcliff S3”).

Read Next ‘Wednesday’ Season 3 Finally Gets Long Awaited Production Start Update

This is a deep-cut easter egg for fans of the franchise. That’s because Briarcliff Manor, NY, is the home base for the Tee & Charles Addams Foundation, the organization that manages the legacy of cartoonist Charles Addams (creator of The Addams Family). It appears the showrunners, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, are continuing their tradition of honoring the source material even behind the scenes.

Previously, we’ve covered that the production company and working title were something else entirely: NIGHTSHADE & RAVEN S3 PRODUCTIONS LLC and Willow Hill.

According to OpenBrolly (a production and resource site for Ireland), these are the new production dates for season 3:

Prep Date: July 28, 2025

July 28, 2025 Filming Start Date: February 16, 2026

February 16, 2026 Filming End Date: May 22, 2026

Now, we’re skeptical that the filming end date there is accurate, given that if it is, that’d mean production is only 3 months total. Significantly less than in prior seasons, which typically take 8-10 months to produce. We’d speculate the production is being split into blocks, though the listing suggests a continuous run, meaning this date could be a break or something else. Stay tuned!

As already confirmed, the listing reaffirms that the production will remain in Dublin and Wicklow, Ireland. The series notably moved production from Romania to Ireland for Season 2 to utilize locations like the historic Powerscourt Estate.

As we previously reported, season 3 of Wednesday is still targeting a Summer 2027 return on Netflix, which will undoubtedly be horrid news to fans of the show, but perfection takes time. That’s backed up by Next on Netflix 2026, confirming Wednesday S3 is not part of the slate for this year.

Are you excited for Wednesday season 3? Let us know in the comments.