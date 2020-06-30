When it comes to prison dramas, few come close the intensity of Wentworth. The series has been renewed for season 8 due out in Australia in July 2020. Here’s the current expected worldwide release schedule for Wentworth season 8 on Netflix.

The popular Australian prison drama has become a huge hit thanks to its tenure on Netflix which began back in 2015 and has seen new seasons every year since. It’s so good, in fact, it ranks in our top 50 TV series on Netflix list.

The series follows a group of women in a female prison and is one of the most-watched titles in Australia. It’s seen a big boost internationally thanks, in part, to its tenure on Netflix.

If you are yet to get Wentworth season 7 of Wentworth streaming, go and check out our region by region guide here.

The series eighth season is set to air on Fox Showcase (in Australia) from July 28th, 2020 onwards. 10 episodes are due out for its eighth season and the show has been given a ninth season order due out in 2021 (assuming coronavirus filming restrictions are lifted).

When will Wentworth season 8 be on Netflix US?

In previous years, Netflix has gotten the new season days after the series finale aired. Season 7 came to Netflix just a day after its season finale on July 30th on July 31st. If it’s the same schedule as last year, we should see the show available in August 2020.

Based on the July 28th release date, 10 weeks takes us up to September 28th, 2020. Based on this you can expect season 8 of Wentworth to be on Netflix US in either late September or October 2020.

Will Wentworth season 8 be on Netflix in other regions?

Netflix Canada will likely get the series in the final couple months of 2020 or in early 2021 given the several month difference for season 8’s premiere date.

Netflix UK and Netflix Australia do not carry the show in any capacity nor are they expected too. Australians can find the show streaming on FOXTEL. In the United Kingdom, seasons 1-6 are available on Amazon Prime.

What to watch on Netflix in the meantime

Naturally, Orange is the New Black is a go-to for most Wentworth fans which came to a close with season 9. A spin-off series has been rumored but nothing concrete.

Netflix has a treasure trove of docu-series when it comes to prisons. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, The Inmate, Jailbirds, and Girls Incarcerated are all good recommendations.

Also while you’re waiting for season 8, you may not have seen this behind the scenes documentary that’s available on YouTube.

Are you looking forward to season 8 of Wentworth coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.