Showtime Series ‘Escape at Dannemora’ To Stream on Netflix from October 2024

Netflix’s October 2024 lineup keeps on growing, and today, we’ve learned that the streamer has picked up the license to the critically acclaimed limited series Escape at Dannemora. All seven episodes of the thriller will be available on Netflix US from October 22nd, 2024.

Released in 2018, the series should be a natural jump for anyone currently bingeing through Prison Break, with the plot focused on two inmates of a maximum security prison becoming romantically entangled with an employee, which leads to her helping them break out. Ben Stiller is behind the camera for all seven episodes in addition to his role as executive producer. Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin are behind the show. The series scooped a dozen Primetime Emmy nomination nods and scored mostly reviews across the board.

Benicio del Toro, Patricia Arquette, Paul Dano, Bonnie Hunt, Eric Lange, and David Morse are among the series’ big hitters. Netflix recently teamed up with two major stars in recent film projects. Del Toro starred in Reptile, released late last year, and Dano voiced the spider in the Adam Sandler film Spaceman, released earlier this year.

As mentioned, this is just the latest addition to the Netflix library from Showtime, which has been licensing more frequently to Netflix, especially over the past year. Netflix in the US has picked up the likes of Dexter, Your Honor, and Patrick Melrose in the last few months, alongside three other shows from the network. Some of these shows are also streaming on Netflix in international regions.

Sadly, the addition of Escape at Dannemora applies to Netflix only in the United States at present.

For more on what’s coming up on Netflix in the United States throughout October 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. Next month, other licensed pickups will include both seasons of Detroiters and the first season of another Paramount-owned show, Yellowjackets.

Will you check out Escape at Dannemora when it drops on Netflix in the US in October? Let us know in the comments down below.