All Eight Seasons of ‘Wentworth’ Are Leaving Netflix Soon

Another big departure is scheduled in the next few months. The Australian prison drama Wentworth will leave Netflix in the United States at the end of October, with other regions like Canada following in due course.

Originally airing on Foxtel in Australia, Netflix has been the distributor in many regions of the gritty female-led prison drama created by Reg Watson and Lara Radulovich. Over the course of 100 episodes across eight seasons, you follow the lives of the Wentworth Correctional Centre staff and inmates.

The award-winning series had a revolving cast throughout its run between 2013 and 2021, with some of the regulars throughout the entire thing, including Kate Atkinson, Katrina Milosevic, Robbie Magasiva, and Jacquie Brennan.

Netflix first acquired the rights to the series in 20145, with new seasons added annually thereafter. The eighth and final season (split into two parts) landed on September 30th, 2020, so you’ve now had a good four years to watch the show, but if you’re midway through a binge, you need to speed it along.

That’s because we can report that the license to the show to Netflix is soon coming to an end, with all eight seasons leaving at the end of October.

As we hinted above, not all regions of Netflix are losing Wentworth simultaneously, although the majority are. All Asian territories, such as South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Thailand, and India, will also see the show depart alongside the US.

A removal date for the show will begin to display in the next few days, with a notice stating your last day to watch will be October 26th, with the actual removal scheduled for October 27th.

One country not seeing the removal next month is Canada. They’re due to keep the series for another few months, according to our intel, which tells us all eight seasons will depart on January 27th, 2025.

For more on what’s set to leave Netflix in October 2024, including other shows like How To Get Away with Murder and Spotless, keep returning to our complete list of departures scheduled for the month. On the bright side, Netflix will be keeping and even adding a good prison drama for your entertainment in the coming months and years. Prison Break was added over the summer, and Orange is the New Black is set to remain on Netflix for a few years. Elsewhere, Netflix will be licensing the Showtime series Escape at Dannemora starting next month.

Are you disappointed to see Wentworth leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.